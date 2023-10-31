High tops at low tide: 'Sneakerhead' pastor finds vintage Air Jordan kick amid driftwood

Caleb March found this Air Jordan washed up on his favorite beach near his home in River of Ponds. (Submitted by Caleb March)

Caleb March spends a lot his free time doing two very different things: sifting through driftwood from a beach near his home on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula, and collecting sneakers.

He's what those in the tight-knit sneaker community call a "sneakerhead."

So it can be called fate or destiny — or pure coincidence — that his most recent beachcombing mission crossed paths with his high-top hobby.

Sitting atop a large pile of ocean-weathered wood was a vintage Nike Air Jordan from 1986.

"I was psyched about it," March told CBC Radio's The Broadcast. "I did make sure that it wasn't a crime scene before I took it home."

March said the model he found is quite rare, and not the typical red and black "Chicago" version from that era.

"Although [the Chicago is] more sought after, this pair has a really funny past: it was a cheaper version of the Jordan One that was put out, I guess to grab a different market and it was made of all canvas."

Caleb March lives on the Northern Peninsula and is an avid sneaker collector. (Supreme Sneakerhead )

March and his wife only recently moved to the Northern Peninsula. They're both pastors who run two assemblies in River of Ponds and Hawke's Bay.

He said the communities are quaint but full of life, pointing to the kindness of the residents and the sprawling beaches littered with driftwood.�

Listen | Caleb March describes finding a vintage shoe on the beach near his house: The Broadcast 24:59 Sneaker collector finds rare Nike washed up on a beach + Meet some new graduates aiming for ocean careers Featured Video "Sneakerhead" Caleb March on finding a vintage Air Jordan in a pile of driftwood + Meet some of the people at Econext's "Tides of Opportunity" event at The Launch in Holyrood.

The original 1985 Air Jordan was made from leather. March said he wonders if that shoe would have survived in the harsh climate of the north Atlantic in the same way that his find did.

While faded and missing its original laces — currently strung with hockey skate laces — he said he loves his shoe. It's even his size, and he plans to display it in his home after cleaning.

An Air Jordan from 1986 washed up among a pile of driftwood on a beach near River of Ponds. (Submitted by Caleb March)

"It'd be really cool to know the history on them, because wherever they came from, whether they got trashed or lost, it'd be so interesting to know that," he said.

March owns about 60 pairs of sneakers right now, and is part of a community that buys, sells and trades rare kicks.

He and his wife wore Air Jordans at their wedding, and wear them to Sunday services.

There's also a kicker to the whole situation. March is in the running to become the Supreme Sneakerhead — a contest running online that will toast one winner with $10,000 and a trip to Los Angeles to design their own custom shoes.

In another serendipitous coincidence, the contest is sponsored by Oceana, which is a large non-profit ocean conservation group.

"It would be pretty amazing to win. For me, the experience would be worth more than the money," said March.

Download our free CBC News app to sign up for push alerts for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. Click here to visit our landing page.