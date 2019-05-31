Corner Brook tattoo artist wins big at annual ink festival

Caleb Gillett's award-winning tattoo features the Egyptian god Anubis. (Submitted)

Tattooer Caleb Gillett was barely able to hold a piece of food in his hands after a gruelling eight-hour inking session at the Maritime Tattoo Festival in Halifax earlier this month.

But he still jumped to his feet and climbed the stage when he won the award for the best tattoo of the festival.

"I didn't honestly think I was getting in at first place," said Gillett, who owns Corner Brook tattoo shop Cruel Ambitions. "Seeing these guys and seeing these crazy pieces that are being done over the weekend, it was kind of astonishing."

Gillett's winning tattoo was an Egyptian-themed half sleeve topped with a large, photorealistic human eye. He'd worked on the design for his client for about month in advance.

"It's kind of got a cool theme. A little bit of a creepy vibe. That's kind of what I do a lot of," he said.

Gillett, left, and client Joey Tucker have worked together before. (Submitted)

His client, Joey Tucker, had worked with Gillett in the past and jumped at the chance to be inked by him again.

"When I found out that he was actually coming up to Nova Scotia for the Maritime Tattoo, I saw that it was a perfect opportunity to get a Newfoundland tattoo from a Newfoundlander in my new hometown," said Tucker, who is originally from Corner Brook but now lives in Halifax.

Marathon tattoo session

Though he had already won awards for some of his other work that weekend, Gillett said the competition for the top prize pitted him against artists who'd done much larger work over a longer period of time.

"There were a couple of legs that went into the category that started tattooing Friday and every single day till Sunday they worked on the same pieces," he said.

Gillett created his work in one very long sitting.

"Focusing on anything for eight or nine hours will obviously take a toll on your mind and your mental capacity," he said.

Gillett also won three other awards that weekend: first place for small back/grey, first place for small black/grey and tattoo of the day. (Cherie Wheeler/CBC)

It was no picnic for Tucker either.

"After the five-hour mark, I found the pain was very consistent," Tucker admitted. Fuelled by the praise of passersby, he said, he focused on the excitement of the festival and it was worth the pain in the end.

"It's just an honour, honestly," Tucker said. "Not only to have my piece but have [Gillett's] style. He's really a very talented artist."

The annual event was held at the Cunard Centre from May 17 to 19 and attracted more than 100 tattoo artists from around the country.

Gillett wasn't the only tattoo artist from Cruel Ambitions to win awards. Matt Cull also won second place in the blackwork/geometric category.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador