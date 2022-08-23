Nailed it! Meet an artist painting mini manicure masterpieces
Art by Caitlin Martinez isn’t found in museums, it’s flaunted on fingernails.
Caitlin Martinez is cramming creativity onto cuticle canvases
Art by Caitlin Martinez of St. John's isn't found in museums, it's flaunted on fingernails.
She shrinks her imagination onto nail beds — painstakingly painting mini manicure masterpieces.
Her designs range from gory to gorgeous.
Watch her create a surrealistic set and see some of her past work in the video above.