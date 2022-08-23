Nailed it! Meet an artist painting mini manicure masterpieces

Caitlin Martinez considers fingernails her canvas. She paints elaborate designs on digits. Click the video and check out what she can do.

Art by Caitlin Martinez of St. John's isn't found in museums, it's flaunted on fingernails.

She shrinks her imagination onto nail beds — painstakingly painting mini manicure masterpieces.

Her designs range from gory to gorgeous.

Watch her create a surrealistic set and see some of her past work in the video above.

