Cain's Quest racer being airlifted after accident

A member of a team competing in one of the world's longest snowmobile endurance races has been injured in an accident.

There are few details, but sources tell CBC News that a helicopter was being sent to airlift a member of a team that was between Hopedale and Natuashish this morning.

Cain's Quest officials have told CBC they are focused on dealing with the situation and will issue a statement when it's under control.

The RCMP have confirmed to CBC that officers were dispatched to the accident site, about 10 kilometres outside Hopedale on the sea ice.

Police say one snowmobiler was hurt, but the extent of the injuries have not been determined yet.

Rangers from Hopedale also responded as part of Cain's Quest safety protocols, along with the helicopter.

