Cain's Quest resumes after delay due to heavy rainfall warnings

Rob Gardner and Andrew Milley are cheered across the finish line of Cain's Quest 2018, in the fastest time ever recorded in the endurance race across Labrador. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

After a roaring start on Saturday that saw 29 snowmobile teams leave Labrador City, competing in the first Cain's Quest since before the pandemic, the extreme 3,500-kilometre race was put on hold because of deteriorating weather conditions.

Organizers made the call on Sunday out of concerns for the safety of racers and support teams.

In an update Monday morning, Cain's Quest officials declared the race would resume at 10 a.m. AT.

"In conversations with safety authorities across the south coast, it has been deemed safe to continue," the organization wrote in a Facebook post.

"Cain's Quest would like to advise that there will be consistent monitoring of conditions and we will update as necessary."

Cartwright to Black Tickle, Norman Bay to Lodge Bay and the Rigolet area are all under rainfall warnings — about 15 to 30 millimetres of rain is expected to fall Monday through most of the day before tapering off in the night, according to Environment Canada.

Significant snow melt and runoff could be on the table with heavy downpours possibly causing flash floods and water pooling.

"The dark makes it all the more treacherous," said Chris Lacey, chair of the race's board of directors, early Monday morning before the announcement of the race's resumption.

"We're monitoring it. We're going to keep a close eye on everything. We're in constant communication with the ground search and rescue teams and the RCMP in there."

Lacey said there's a lot of broken sea ice, wind, rain and ice on the course making driving conditions dangerous.

Organizers will post an update around 10 a.m. AT about the status of this year's race. (CBC / Absolutely Canadian)

There are 18 checkpoints along the map, taking racers from western Labrador through central Labrador and the southeast coast before heading north, ultimately winding down where it all started on Saturday.

The organization said checkpoint leads have been given restart times that will reflect time differentials for all racers, which have been calculated by organizers. The 12-hour mandatory layover scheduled for Port Hope Simpson will proceed as planned.

Racers hunkered down waiting on instructions from organizers after the race's suspension. Most of the teams were in Cartwright, while some were in Rigolet and one in Happy Valley-Goose Bay at the time of the halt.

Communities stepped up to support the stranded racers, opening up homes, community centres, hotels and restaurants to the trail-weary riders, said Lacey.

"The communities have been amazing," he said.

"Labrador is a great place to be part of a race like this. The hospitality is second to none."