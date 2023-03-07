Cain's Quest halted again due to inclement weather, Finnish team goes through ice

Cain's Quest, a snowmobile ultra-marathon in Labrador, is on hold again Tuesday, with bad weather and unseasonable conditions hampering efforts and causing safety concerns.

The decision was made early Tuesday morning, after most racers had made it to the sixth checkpoint, located in Port Hope Simpson.

It's the second day in a row the race has been halted. Poor conditions led organizers to delay the race Monday morning, before giving the green light around 10 a.m.

People took to social media on Tuesday morning, voicing their concerns about the race continuing at all. Some posted pictures sent to them by racing teams, showing bare terrain full of rocks and mud.

Team 66, hailing from Finland, reportedly went through the ice in open water en route to the checkpoint in Port Hope Simpson. A representative for the Finnish team said one of the men had to swim 50 feet to shore. The two racers were "soaking wet and cold, but otherwise safe," said the representative. A video posted on Facebook shows them arriving at the checkpoint to loud applause.

Two teams camped in the wilderness overnight, unable to make it to the nearest checkpoint. A representative for one of the teams said emergency response crews were unable to reach them, prompting their decision to stay put and wait it out.

Southern Labrador has been experiencing heavy rainfall, with 15 to 30 millimetres falling throughout the region from Cartwright to Rigolet on Monday. Race organizer Chris Lacey said the snow melt causes flash flooding and water pooling, which can make a snowmobile race treacherous.

Lacey told CBC News on Monday there was a lot of broken sea ice, wind, rain and ice on the course making driving conditions dangerous.

In a press release Tuesday morning, organizers said the resumption of the race is up in the air.

"As of this morning, the Cain's Quest organizing committee and board of directors are continuing to gather information about the impact of weather and how it will affect the continuation of the race. A determination regarding the resumption of the race, course alteration, and/or cancellation will be provided to racers and fans as soon as possible."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador