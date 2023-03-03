On your marks, get set, bring on the snow! Cain's Quest snowmobile race kicks off this weekend

Chris Lacey, the chairperson for the 2023 Cain's Quest, says this year's race may be more challenging because some areas in Labrador have little to no snow. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

There are only a few more hours until snowmobilers start their engines and take off on a long and challenging endurance race across Labrador in Cain's Quest 2023.

But Mother Nature has brought some new challenges for this year's riders, says Chris Lacey, the chairperson of the event.

Weather conditions aren't exactly favourable, he says, as there are some areas in Labrador that have little to no snow.

"As a past racer, I think it's gonna be challenging, it's gonna add an extreme part of the race that we haven't had in a long time, minimal snow conditions," said Lacey. "But as an organizer, it's always cause for concern from a safety standpoint to make sure everybody makes it through the race safely and without injury."

Cain's Quest is a 3,500-kilometre snowmobile race that kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. in Labrador City. The race takes competitors to 18 checkpoints across Labrador, which Lacey says could take five to seven days to complete.

This is the first Cain's Quest in three years, as it was put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 3,500-kilometre snowmobile race kicks off in Labrador City Saturday morning. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Lacey says it takes around 500 volunteers to help put the race together, and that a lot more needs to be done before competitors take to the start line. He says organizers still have to set up a headquarters, as well as ensure volunteers are on time and ready for the event.

It's a lot of work, says Lacey, but it's worth it.

"Very excited, very happy, pumped, tired, all of the emotions are going through now," he said.

