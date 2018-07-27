Newfoundland woman awarded $125,000 in damages for sexual assault by cadet leader

A Newfoundland woman has been awarded more than $125,000 in damages from an army cadet instructor who sexually assaulted her as a minor, but the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court found no liability against the local cadet group itself.

Because the girl, known as Jane Doe, was a minor when the assaults happened, the complaint was brought on her behalf by her guardian.

The sexual assaults took place between November 2009 to late March 2010, beginning when Jane Doe was 13 years old, the court filing said. She was a member of the local army cadet program at the time, and defendant M.N. was an instructor.

Pleaded guilty to sexual interference

A month after she ended the relationship, Doe quit the army cadets and told her father in a letter that she had left because of the relationship between her and M.N. The next day, her father reported the relationship to the police.

At the time the assaults occurred, the legal age of sexual consent in Canada was 16.

M.N., who was 33 at the time of the assaults, was subsequently charged and in June 2011 pleaded guilty to single counts of sexual assault and sexual interference.

The assault charge was stayed and M.N. was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment, followed by a year of probation, for sexual interference.

Court decision

In considering the lawsuit, Justice David F. Hurley ruled that M.N.'s action had serious and traumatic effects on Doe.

"He took advantage of a young adolescent for his own gratification. His abuse was both sexual and emotional and will have lasting effects," Hurley's court ruling said.

Doe was awarded $110,000 in damages. She was also awarded about $9,300 in special damages for the cost of psychological testing and $7,500 for future care costs.

Her claim for $350,000 for future economic loss was denied. The judge also ruled that punitive damages weren't appropriate given that M.N. was sentenced for the crimes.

The plaintiff also sued the local cadet corps, the Department of National Defence and the Attorney General of Canada for negligence, breach of duty and liability, but those claims were dismissed with costs.

The court determined that the army cadets had appropriately screened for volunteers and staff when they brought M.N. on board, and had no reason to be aware of the subsequent sexual interference.

