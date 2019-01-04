Tax evasion nets Cabot Ford Lincoln and company president combined $90K in fines

A St. John's car dealership and its president have pleaded guilty to tax evasion over three years from 2009 to 2011.

Cabot Ford Lincoln Sales Limited and Frank Clarke, who controlled the company, were each convicted of one count under the Income Tax Act.

Eight other charges were withdrawn, after an agreed statement of facts was entered at provincial court in St. John's Friday morning.

Judge David Orr accepted a joint sentencing submission.

Cabot Ford Lincoln was fined over $33,000, and Clarke was fined more than $57,000.

Those amounts equal 100 per cent of the taxes evaded, and are in addition to any civil penalties.

Combined, the total fines from the criminal case exceed $90,000.

According to the statement of facts, Clarke had previously been assessed and paid "civil gross negligence penalties" for those same tax years of $47,000.

Documents contained 'false information'

The court document noted that personal expenses of Clarke were claimed on Cabot Ford's corporate income tax return.

In early 2017, search warrants were executed at Cabot Ford, an accountant's office, and Clarke's home.

The Canada Revenue Agency found invoices for over $23,000 worth of driveway paving, more than $9,000 for shelving, and nearly $38,000 in landscaping that were claimed by Cabot Ford.

According to the statement of facts, the personal and business tax returns were based, in part, on information provided by Clarke to the dealership.

The Canada Revenue Agency found several invoices for driveway paving, shelving, and landscaping that were claimed by Cabot Ford. (Canada Revenue Agency)

"The information provided by Frank Clarke included documents for his personal expenditures and many of these documents contained false information," the court document noted.

Clarke and Cabot Ford officials were not in court Friday, but were instead represented by their lawyer.