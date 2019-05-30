Cabinet to be revealed at swearing-in ceremony today
Dwight Ball's Liberals hold a minority government in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Premier Dwight Ball will announce his picks for cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony in St. John's this afternoon.
The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. at Government House.
Ball doesn't have many members to choose from to form his cabinet, as he captured just a minority government during the provincial election on May 16.
Two former ministers, Al Hawkins (education) and Graham Letto (municipal affairs), were unseated during the election.
Letto was defeated by NDP newcomer Jordan Brown by just five votes.
The balance of power rests with a judicial recount
