Cabinet swearing-in ceremony happening today

There will be a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House in St. John's today, according to a media release issued earlier this morning.

The Executive Council released a statement at 8 a.m., notifying of a swearing-in ceremony at 10 a.m.

There's no information yet on who is being sworn in, or into what portfolios.

Premier Dwight Ball's cabinet was sworn in at the end of May, with few changes from the Liberal government's previous cabinet.

Brian Warr was the only new addition, taking on the role as minister of education and early childhood development.

Two former cabinet ministers were unseated during this spring's provincial election.

