Cabin owner protests removal of culverts from road along hydro line

A cabin owner in Placentia Bay is fighting to keep the road that allows him easier access to the wilderness retreat he plans to live in during his retirement.

The road was built by Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro for the construction of a transmission line from Come By Chance on the western Avalon Peninsula to the generating station in Bay d'Espoir, on the island's south coast.

Duane Baker, who owns a cabin near North Harbour, said he found out on the weekend that the company was removing culverts and possibly some bridges.

So he parked his quad on the road Monday morning, telling CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show that he stopped an excavator which was poised to start digging.

​"Probably bigger than the access is the waste of money ... they spent a fortune putting the road across to install this transmission line," Baker said.

"I probably would have been against the road in the beginning but now that it's here, it provides some benefit and now to take our money, ratepayers' money, and dig out a few culverts, it is ludicrous."

Not meant to be permanent, Hydro says

According to Hydro, the culverts have to be removed for safety reasons and to meet environmental regulations.

"While Hydro appreciates the public's desire for new access points, the culverts in question were constructed as temporary structures and are not safe for long-term use," it wrote in a statement to CBC News on Monday.

"Upgrades would be required to convert the culverts to permanent structures and continued maintenance would be necessary to allow continued safe public vehicle access."

Nalcor says the culverts for the access road were meant to be temporary and would need upgrades as well as regular maintenance to be safe for public access. (Submitted)

Baker said he will be back protesting if Hydro tries to remove the culverts. He said there are two other cabins near his, and scores of others located along the route.

"The road gave us the ability to bring in a piece of equipment and do some landscaping," he said, adding that some even collect firewood using their pickups.

"We planned to, when we retire, live at this cabin and that road gave us much better access than we had before … it makes everything much, much easier."

Hydro said it will maintain the right of way and access roads to allow its crews to get to the transmission lines.

"They will still be accessible via ATV, however Hydro always advises people to use caution and be aware of guy wires and other hazards."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador