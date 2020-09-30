Cabin fire in St. John's prompts response from water bomber

A water bomber circled St. John's Wednesday afternoon responding to a cabin fire in the White Hills-Robin Hood Bay area of the city. (Christine Davies/CBC)

A water bomber assisted in battling a fire at a remote cabin in the White Hills-Robin Hood Bay area of St. John's on Wednesday.

Reports of black smoke rising from the forested area prompted concerned citizens to report a potential forest fire around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, said provincial forest protection officer Jeff Motty.

Motty said water bomber Tanker 284 from Clarenville made drops on the blaze and is now assessing further assistance.

"If required they'll stick around the St. John's area and land, but if not required they'll return to base," Motty said shortly after 5 p.m.

"The threat of that fire getting into the woods, I think, is very low. The tanker has done some mission planning on that."

Motty said the area was challenging for fire fighters because of a lack of water in the area, meaning the call for a water bomber was necessary.

"I'd say the cabin is probably smouldering and out by now if the water bomber has been making drops," he said.

Motty said there is no report of a larger area of the forest being affected, noting the fire is contained to the footprint of the cabin itself.

Two officers remain on the scene.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary also responded to the scene, and left after its assistance was not required.

Const. James Cadigan said the fire is not suspicious.

