Sheshatshiu man charged with arson after multiple fires in Edwards Brook

A man from Sheshatshiu faces multiple counts of arson after being arrested near the scene of several structure fires near Edwards Brook on Tuesday.

RCMP in Happy Valley-Goose Bay were alerted to a cabin fire about 75 kilometres outside the town around 9 a.m., police said in a news release.

When officers got to the scene on Route 500 along with officials from the provincial forestry deparment, they found more fires — in total, two cabins, a shed and a truck.

According to police, a man was seen running into the woods, and the same man was later spotted on the side of the road with what appeared to be a gun. Officers temporarily blocked the highway and called in a police dog unit for help, the release said.

A 22-year-old man was arrested, with two airsoft guns — toy replica guns — in his possession, police said.

Police said the truck that was on fire had been reported stolen Monday morning in Sheshatshiu.

A 22-year-old man faces three counts of arson, among other charges related to the fires. (RCMP)

Police and fire investigators remain at the scene continuing their investigation, while the man appeared in court Wednesday and was charged with three counts of arson, two counts of breaking and entering, damaging property, stealing a motor vehicle and possessing stolen property.

The man is due to appear in court again in early October and remains in custody.

