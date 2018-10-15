Skip to Main Content
3 firearms reported stolen in cabin break-in
New

3 firearms reported stolen in cabin break-in

The cabin on Sandy Lake Resource Road would have been broken into sometime between Oct. 9 and 12, police say.

Cabin on Sandy Lake Resource Road broken into sometime between Oct. 9 and 12

CBC News ·
Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP are asking anyone with information about the stolen firearms to contact them or Crime Stoppers. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

A number of items, including three firearms, were reportedly stolen in a break-in last week.

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP say they received a report on Oct. 12 about a break and entry at the cabin on Sandy Lake Resource Road.

The break-in would have happened sometime between Oct. 9 and 12, say police, who did not specify the kind of firearms stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us