3 firearms reported stolen in cabin break-in
The cabin on Sandy Lake Resource Road would have been broken into sometime between Oct. 9 and 12, police say.
A number of items, including three firearms, were reportedly stolen in a break-in last week.
Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP say they received a report on Oct. 12 about a break and entry at the cabin on Sandy Lake Resource Road.
The break-in would have happened sometime between Oct. 9 and 12, say police, who did not specify the kind of firearms stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.