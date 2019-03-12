Witnessed a traumatic event? Police now equipped with info cards for bystanders

People who stumble across gruesome scenes will now have information on how they can get help to deal with what they saw.

All police officers in the province are now carrying bystander cards — a small business card with all the mental health services available by phone in Newfoundland and Labrador. Justice Minister Andrew Parsons hopes it will allow people to get help the moment they feel they need it.

The move comes after Vincent McGrath, a veteran on the province's west coast, spoke out about the lack of available information after he witnessed a fatal car crash in Kippens.

"Not often you want to be called reactionary, but this is one of those times when it's actually meant to be positive," said Parsons, whose office spearheaded the initiative.

McGrath was the second person on scene after a head-on collision on the Trans-Canada Highway. He helped tend to a man with serious injuries while the man's wife sat dead in the passenger seat.

McGrath said police were unable to provide information to the bystanders about where they could get help. Follow-up contact with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police revealed they didn't have a plan in place to help witnesses of traumatic events.

Parsons said he wanted to make sure police officers have all the information people will need to begin getting help after witnessing trauma.

"Sometimes it's just a matter of having that information," he said. "No matter where you are in the province in terms of police officers, they have these cards and they are able to hand these out."

The cards give phone numbers for the province's HealthLine, CHANNAL Warm Line, Provincial Mental Health Addictions System Navigator, Doorways Drop-in Counselling, and the Mental Health Crisis Line.

Parsons said he spoke to McGrath last week to let him know the cards were being distributed and to thank him for speaking out.

"This came about because he was brave enough to share his story," he said.

As of now, the cards are only available to police officers. Parsons said his department will likely work with the Department of Health and Community Services to share them with paramedics as well.

