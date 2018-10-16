MHA's attendance at Corner Brook Pride Week draws backlash

MHA Gerry Byrne faced flak from at least one member of the LGBTQ community after making an appearance at a Pride flag-raising at Corner Brook City Hall on Monday. (City of Corner Brook/Twitter)

Gerry Byrne was in Corner Brook on Monday to help kick off Pride Week with a flag raising at city hall, but one member of the LGBTQ community is demanding a face-to-face apology from the land resources and fisheries minister and district MHA.

After seeing a picture posted by the City of Corner Brook of Byrne holding a Pride flag, Jordan Stringer tweeted that Byrne doesn't deserve to be there, and that his actions are an insult, a slap in the face, hypocritical and homophobic.

"I remember being a young 20-year-old gay man in Corner Brook and knowing very publicly that my MP at the time, Gerry Byrne, was standing in the House of Commons and voting against the Liberal Party for the equality of the LGBT community around same-sex marriage," Stringer told CBC News on Tuesday.

In 2005, then-MP Gerry Byrne abstained from a vote on supporting same-sex marriage.

A year later Byrne voted against his own party when members of the House of Commons voted down a Conservative motion to reopen the debate on the definition of marriage. The motion called on the government "to introduce legislation to restore the traditional definition of marriage without affecting civil unions and while respecting existing same-sex marriages," according to a CBC report from 2006.

Byrne says his point of view has changed in the 13 years since he voted against his own party in a same-sex marriage debate in the House of Commons. (CBC)

"Pride events for me personally, and it took me a long time for me personally to get here, are about a celebration of diversity, about being able to be free, not caring what anyone else thinks about who and what you are," Stringer said.

Stringer said he was happy, at first, to see Mayor Jim Parsons and city representatives raising the Pride flag at city hall, but his mood quickly changed and felt like a punch in the stomach when he saw Byrne in the photo op.

"You cannot on one hand stand in the House of Commons and say that I do not deserve the rights as everybody else, and then when it becomes politically in-season to take part in a Pride flag-raising ceremony," Stringer added.

'Evolutions of thought,' Byrne says

"I fully support not only equal rights, but the gay community having the right to civil marriage. That is a very, very important right, and that is an evolution," Byrne said.

"I feel very strongly that's an evolution, not only in this constituency, but right across the entire country."

Jordan Stringer wants an apology from Byrne, face-to face. (CBC)

Byrne said the vote in question was 13 years and five parliamentary sessions ago, adding since that time many people — and constituencies as whole — have changed their points of view.

"We have a situation where there was a vote that was taken to have a debate about civil marriage, gay marriage and there was a debate about the debate, and that's not an unusual event to occur on the floor of the House of Commons," Byrne said.

"I did vote for the debate to occur … so if somebody would take a certain amount of offence that a person held a particular position and then changed their point of view, well I would encourage them to look very broadly that that is the path of progress. That is the path and each and every one of us need to take."

With files from Colleen Connors

