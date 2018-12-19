Byelection date set for Topsail-Paradise voters

The new year will start with voters heading to the polls in the district of Topsail-Paradise.

Premier Dwight Ball said Wednesday the byelection date is set for Thursday, Jan. 24.

The political race was triggered when Paul Davis announced his resignation and retirement in October.

So far, two of the three political parties have their candidates in place to compete for the seat.

Paul Dinn, a former town councillor in Paradise, will try and keep the district blue for the PCs.

Patricia Hynes-Coates, MADD's national president before she stepped down to seek the seat, will represent the Liberals.

The NDP opened candidate nominations on Monday. They close at noon on Wednesday.