It's byelection day for Humber-Gros Morne, and it's a big one

Voting is underway in a big byelection in Newfoundland and Labrador, a four-way race that will prove whether the province's premier gets a seat in the legislature.

Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. in the district of Humber-Gros Morne, closing at 8 p.m. this evening, marking the conclusion of the high-profile campaign in which all four parties in the province fielded candidates, and the first public election in the pandemic era.

The race is Premier Andrew Furey's first attempt at a public electoral contest after winning the Liberal leadership race in August. Shortly thereafter, former Premier Dwight Ball resigned as MHA in Humber-Gros Morne, to allow Furey a chance for a seat in the House of Assembly.

Two of the other candidates have ran for provincial politics before: Mike Goosney, the deputy mayor of Deer Lake, is the PC Party candidate, while Graydon Pelley is running for the N.L. Alliance.

Another first-time candidate, the NDP's Graham Downey-Sutton, is also in the race.

The candidates vying for the vacant seat in Humber-Gros Morne. Clockwise from top left corner is the NDP's Graham Downey-Sutton, PC Mike Goosney, Liberal Andrew Furey and N.L Alliance's Graydon Pelley. (CBC)

For people headed to the polls Tuesday, there are a few different public health procedures in place, with stickers to help voters adhere to physical distancing, increased sanitation, and no sharing of pencils.

Downey-Sutton, Pelley and Goosney all live on the west coast, while Furey calls Portugal Cove- St. Philip's home. After winning the Liberal leadership, Furey had promised to run in the first seat available.

There appears to be plenty of interest in today's result. 923 people voted in the advance polls, compared to 617 votes in advance polls in the district for the 2019 general election.

