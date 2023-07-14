Butter Pot Park is now solar powered, quieter and better smelling

Butter Pot Park's manager isn't surprised when people question if solar power is a good option for a part of Newfoundland that's famous for long bouts of rain, drizzle and fog.

But Andrea Pretty said conditions this year have tested the park's new solar power system — and so far, it's worked.

"The weather we have had on the Avalon Peninsula this spring and early summer has been harsh, and one of our locations ran on solar power in those weather conditions without requiring a minute of backup," she said.

You could smell [diesel fumes] and whenever there was a problem with the generators they would emit a lot of thick black smoke. - Adam Cardoulis

"Last year in August alone we spent just shy of $7,000 on just diesel."

Andrea Pretty is the park manager at Butter Pot Provincial Park. She says it's a lot quieter on park grounds these days. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

Seven buildings in Butter Pot Park, including its checkpoint and comfort stations, used to be powered by burning diesel.

Now they run on batteries charged by solar panels. The backup system operates on propane, but Pretty expects the park won't be using very much of it because so far the solar panels have been charging batteries even on rainy and cloudy days.

Butter Pot is one of three provincial parks that has switched to renewable energy. The other two, Barachois Pond and Sir Richard Squires Memorial, converted to solar power last season. The rest of the province's 13 parks are powered with electricity from the grid.

Every year, the three parks combined burned 53,000 litres of diesel annually, at a cost of about $93,000 at the current rate of $1.75 per litre for diesel.

The switch was motivated by more than just reducing costs, however. Pretty says the park is much quieter these days — and smells better, too.

Standing at the solar-powered entrance of the park, Pretty says the difference is now apparent from the moment guests arrive.

"Before the switch we wouldn't be able to stand here having a conversation. It was very difficult to hear. You couldn't hear the birds because the diesel generator prevented you from hearing anything other than it," she said.

"Now it's peaceful and quiet. It's what you would expect to see here in a provincial park."

Butter Pot Park includes more than 2800 square hectares of ponds, streams, lush green valleys and rocky hills. It's less than an hour's drive west of St. John's. (Mark Quinn/ CBC )

Park users are applauding the change too.

"The fact that they've gone solar is fantastic," said Adam Cardoulis, who has been visiting the park with his family for many years.

He remembers what it was like when the park was powered with diesel generators.

"It was loud. You could always hear them in the background no matter how far you were from the comfort stations," said Cardoulis.

"You could smell them and whenever there was a problem with the generators they would emit a lot of thick black smoke, and who wants that when they're camping?"

Personal generators are still permitted at the 175 campsites in the park, but Cardoulis says they are becoming less common as more people are powering their own sites with portable solar power systems.

Adam Cardoulis of St. John's says his family has come to Butter Pot Park annually for many years and welcomes the switch to solar power. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

The provincial government says the switch over to solar is largely motivated by concerns about climate change and the impact of burning fossil fuel, like diesel.

Converting Butter Pot and two other parks to solar photovoltaic power was done with about $750,000 of provincial funding. About $560,000 of that came from the Climate Change Challenge Fund through the Department of Environment and Climate Change, and $187,000 came from the provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation.

"I think that any time that we have the ability to change over from the reliance on fossil fuels it's a good thing for the people of the province," said Environment and Climate Change Minister Bernard Davis.

"It's great for cost savings for the park, but what is also important to us is that it reduces greenhouse gas emissions."

