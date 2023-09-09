Driver dead after car jumps meridian and slams head-on into other vehicle

RCMP are investigating a head-on collision Thursday outside Butter Pot Provincial Park. (CBC)

A man, 43, is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon on the Trans Canada Highway near Butter Pot Provincial Park.

In a statement Friday, RCMP said officers in Holyrood responded to a crash around 2:15 p.m. NT.

The crash happened near the entrance to the park.

The man's car, which had been going eastbound on the highway, went off the roadway, jumped the meridian and crashed head-on into a car in a westbound lane.

The driver died on the scene.

The westbound driver was taken to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's. Police said the driver's life was not at risk.

A collision reconstruction specialist was called in to help the investigation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is also involved.

Police said Friday that weather was not highlighted as a factor in the crash.

RCMP also said it is too early to say if speed was a factor.

For several hours after the crash, a westbound section of the Trans-Canada Highway was limited to one lane as police examined the crash scene.

During that period, several drivers were ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act. Four drivers were ticketed for being on their phones while driving, and some are said to have been using their phones to take photos of the crash.

One driver was not wearing a seatbelt and received a ticket.

