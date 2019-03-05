List of potential jurors dwindling as selection for Trent Butt trial continues

Jury selection continues today for the trial of Trent Butt, with hundreds already excused from the original list of 1,200.

Potential jurors lined the sidewalks of the Supreme Court in St. John's on Monday, the first day of selection. By late afternoon the number of candidates had been reduced to 210 people.

Eventually, the choice will be whittled down to just 14, and of those a final 12 will be designated by lawyers and the judge to hear evidence throughout the trial.

Butt was charged with first-degree murder and arson after his daughter Quinn Butt was found dead in his fire-ravaged home on Apr. 24, 2016.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

