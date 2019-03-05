Skip to Main Content
List of potential jurors dwindling as selection for Trent Butt trial continues
New

List of potential jurors dwindling as selection for Trent Butt trial continues

Hundreds of potential jurors have already been excused from serving on the jury for the Carbonear man accused of killing his five-year-old daughter and then setting his home on fire.

100s lined up Monday outside Supreme Court

CBC News ·
1,200 people were summoned for jury selection in the trial of Trent Butt, charged with first-degree murder and arson. (Ariana Kelland/CBC )

Jury selection continues today for the trial of Trent Butt, with hundreds already excused from the original list of 1,200.

Potential jurors lined the sidewalks of the Supreme Court in St. John's on Monday, the first day of selection. By late afternoon the number of candidates had been reduced to 210 people.

Eventually, the choice will be whittled down to just 14, and of those a final 12 will be designated by lawyers and the judge to hear evidence throughout the trial.

Butt was charged with first-degree murder and arson after his daughter Quinn Butt was found dead in his fire-ravaged home on Apr. 24, 2016. 

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Live blog

Follow our live blog for coverage of the trial. If you are not seeing it on your mobile device, please click here. 

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us