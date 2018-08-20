Skip to Main Content
Philip Butler, charged with the killing of his brother, elects trial by judge and jury

Butler remained quiet as dates were set for preliminary inquiry and focus hearing.

Court room number 5 was quiet and mostly empty as dates were set

Philip Butler, 36, during his first court appearance after being arrested for second-degree murder in the death of George Allan Butler. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Philip Charles Butler — accused of killing his brother earlier this summer — has elected trial by judge and jury in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court.

The 36-year-old was charged with second degree murder after George Allan Butler's body was discovered inside a Conception Bay South home by Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers responding to a call.

Butler appeared via video link Monday morning from inside Her Majesty's Penitentiary.

His preliminary inquiry has been set for early 2019 — January 7-11 as well as Jan 16-18 have been set aside for the matter.

George Allan Butler, a father, was allegedly killed by his brother, Philip Butler, on May 21 in Conception Bay South. (Facebook)

He has not yet entered a plea and is represented by lawyer Karen Rehner.

Butler has a seven-page criminal record and was most recently convicted in October 2017 of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

