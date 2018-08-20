Philip Butler, charged with the killing of his brother, elects trial by judge and jury

Philip Butler, 36, during his first court appearance after being arrested for second-degree murder in the death of George Allan Butler. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Philip Charles Butler — accused of killing his brother earlier this summer — has elected trial by judge and jury in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court.

The 36-year-old was charged with second degree murder after George Allan Butler's body was discovered inside a Conception Bay South home by Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers responding to a call.

Butler appeared via video link Monday morning from inside Her Majesty's Penitentiary.

His preliminary inquiry has been set for early 2019 — January 7-11 as well as Jan 16-18 have been set aside for the matter.

George Allan Butler, a father, was allegedly killed by his brother, Philip Butler, on May 21 in Conception Bay South. (Facebook)

He has not yet entered a plea and is represented by lawyer Karen Rehner.

Butler has a seven-page criminal record and was most recently convicted in October 2017 of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.