Philip Butler, charged with the killing of his brother, elects trial by judge and jury
Court room number 5 was quiet and mostly empty as dates were set
Philip Charles Butler — accused of killing his brother earlier this summer — has elected trial by judge and jury in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court.
The 36-year-old was charged with second degree murder after George Allan Butler's body was discovered inside a Conception Bay South home by Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers responding to a call.
Butler appeared via video link Monday morning from inside Her Majesty's Penitentiary.
His preliminary inquiry has been set for early 2019 — January 7-11 as well as Jan 16-18 have been set aside for the matter.
He has not yet entered a plea and is represented by lawyer Karen Rehner.
Butler has a seven-page criminal record and was most recently convicted in October 2017 of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.