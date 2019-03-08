45 people seeking treatment after carbon monoxide exposure at St. John's arena

A suspected propane leak at a St. John's hockey arena Friday evening prompted the regional health authority to implement a "code orange" alert at the Health Sciences Centre, including the Janeway Children's Hospital.

A code orange prepares hospital staff in the event of a disaster or other serious incident.

Eastern Health said that 45 people have sought treatment in hospital as of 9:45 p.m., but did not go into detail as to the extent of any illness.

The possible exposure occurred at Bussey Arena. The arena's office told CBC News propane levels were slightly higher than usual and the arena closed down as a precaution.

Eastern Health is advising anyone who may have been in the arena today to seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, including nausea, headaches, dizziness, slowed thinking, drowsiness, loss of consciousness and cardiac arrest.

At low levels, exposure symptoms can be confused with the flu or food poisoning, Eastern Health stated. Carbon monoxide poisoning carries a long-term health risk if left untreated.

Eastern Health said staff are in place at the Health Sciences Centre and are "prepared to respond to an increase in emergency room visits as a result of this situation."

CBC News did not observe any emergency vehicles outside the arena at around 8 p.m. Friday evening.

