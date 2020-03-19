No shortage of milk, no strain on food shipments as public health emergency continues

Colemans Grocery's Corner Brook store was the first of its locations to set up protective barriers between cashiers and customers to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Submitted by Greg Gill)

Amidst the latest news about businesses being forced to shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the province's declaration of a public health emergency on Wednesday, some companies are assuring their customers that everything will be OK.

Colemans Grocery in Corner Brook has installed new glass barriers on cash registers to keep its cashiers and customers separated from one another to reduce the chances of the virus being spread. The barriers have a slot open for the customer to pay.

The idea was put forth by the company's property management team and was handed over to the operations department.

"They just swung into high gear to make it happen," said Colemans marketing vice-president Greg Gill.

"They worked on this (Monday) evening and tested it with staff. Staff were thrilled with the idea as a means to assist with helping prevent any possible transmission or health situations."

Colemans is now working on installing the barriers at every location across the province. Gill said he didn't know how long the rollout would take, but a staff member at Colemans' Mount Pearl location said the barriers should be implemented there by the end of the week.

"We're just trying to move as quickly as we can to implement this across the board," Gill said.

Got milk

The Dairy Farmers of Newfoundland and Labrador association is encouraging the public people not to stockpile milk due to shortage fears in the wake of the COVID-19 concerns.

Crosbie Williams, a dairy farmer and vice-chair of DFNL, said the province's dairy industry will produce enough fresh milk to meet the needs of the public.

"The personnel in our two dairies are working diligently to provide the market on a fresh basis every single day," Williams said.

"So there has been some rush buying, but I'd like to put the message out there that it's really not necessary."

The Dairy Farmers of Newfoundland and Labrador group is asking the public not to stock up on milk during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding its dairy producers will have more than enough to supply the province. (Marilyn Boone/CBC)

Williams said bio-security measures were strictly enforced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but are being enhanced with social distancing practices in mind.

For the foreseeable future, dairies will have only essential staff and milk truck drivers will not come into contact with any of them.

"We would like to remind all consumers that fluid milk products, marketed under the Central Dairies and Scotsburn brands are produced and processed locally in our province," the DFNL said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

"During this uncertain and rapidly evolving time, we will continue to take all measures necessary to ensure safe fluid milk products for our communities."

Premier Dwight Ball said during Wednesday's news conference the province's food supply is just fine.

Ball said he has been speaking with major distributors about supplying the province with food moving forward.

"So far there was no questions raised by any of the major distributors on access for food," Ball said.

With changes to the borders between Canada and the United States, food security was a major talking point between all of the country's premiers and deputy prime ministers.

"I'm pleased to hear that those food services and food supplies will continue coming across that border.… So far the supply chain is intact," Ball said.

Bulking up

As gyms and fitness facilities are being forced to close under the province's public health emergency guidelines, one particular industry is beginning to take off.

Peter Burns of Spartan Fitness told CBC Radio's On The Go his shop has been busy in recent days with people buying up products to work out with while stuck at home.

"Since I got in this morning it's been lined up from the front counter to the back doors for at least seven hours," Burns said on Tuesday.

Burns said most people coming through the door knows exactly what they're looking for.

He added his store's stock may only hold out until the end of the week, but there's more at its warehouse in Ontario.

"Normally we get an order every week to 10 days. People shouldn't panic. I'm sure we'll get more stuff," he said.

"I've been doing this 31 years. I've seen 10 to 15 people a day. I think the busiest we've ever seen was 20 people. I'd say there's been at least 150 people in here today."

