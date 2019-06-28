Relief in downtown St. John's as street construction nears completion

With significant construction work on Water Street nearing completion after months of torn up pavement and loud noise, business owners in downtown St. John's are relieved — but the effect on the bottom line wasn't as bad as some expected.

The City of St. John's says the second phase of the five-year project, often referred to as the "big dig," is set to be completed by June 30.

Andrew Corbett of Maverick Sports and Collectibles is glad to be so close to the finish line.

"It's been a rough couple of months, but it's almost done," he said.

While the street has been open to pedestrians and storefronts have been accessible during construction, it has been partially closed to traffic and parking, something that Corbett said seemed to deter shoppers during wet weather.

"You can't expect to come downtown and park in front of whatever store you're going to anyway, you always have to walk a little bit [but] certainly on the days where the weather was really rainy or whatever else, we noticed a big difference," he said.

Andrew Corbett at Maverick Sports and Collectibles says the disruption to business was most noticeable on rainy days. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

No matter the weather, Corbett said the construction was a common topic of conversation in his shop.

"Some people were very understanding and some people just weren't happy with it at all," he said.

"There was a couple of days that sidewalks were really messed up and people couldn't walk back and forth, that certainly disrupted business a little bit, but overall, I think they were really good with it."

Corbett said the city is learning how best to handle the construction, and work this year has gone smoother than in the first phase of the project last year, one block west on Water Street.

"So I think the businesses next year will be even better again than we were, who were of course better than the people last year."

'Significant impact on business'

Co-owner of Rocket Bakery and Fresh Food Dave Hopley says the construction had a 'significant' effect on his business. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Dave Hopley, co-owner of Rocket Bakery and Fresh Food, is also relieved to see the work wrap up, but he has a different take on sales during construction.

"The construction had a significant impact on business, it was down for us and for pretty much everybody on the street who was in retail," he said.

"For us, it was a very significant factor and we're glad to see it done and we're hoping for a booming summer."

The staff at Rocket made the best of the construction on Water Street. (Rocket Bakery and Fresh Food/Facebook)

With work ongoing directly in front of his business, Hopley said the effect was more significant this year, but businesses will likely be affected by future work as well.

"It's not just our block. We felt it last year, we felt it this year and businesses further down the street felt it," he said.

"Even though it's not in front of your business at any given time, it affects the whole downtown together ... talking to other business owners, everyone's definitely glad to see that it's wrapping up and it's done for another year."

'Wasn't as bad as we thought'

Further up the street at The Natural Vibe, owner Megan Kennedy said she is glad the work is nearly done and is ready to start the busy summer season.

"We are very happy campers here, so happy that it's finally over. I feel like it actually flew by," she said.

"The street looks amazing, they did a great job."

The Natural Vibe's Megan Kennedy says she wasn’t sure what to expect while the construction was ongoing. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Kennedy said she wasn't sure what to expect while the construction was ongoing, but customers made their way through the construction — and there were some benefits to a street free of traffic.

"A lot of people actually mentioned that they liked when the street was opened up and you could actually walk on the street," she said.

"So that might be something — I don't know if the city is considering [that] for the summer. But overall, it wasn't as bad as we thought it would be."

The construction work will resume on Water Street again next spring, as the third phase of the work to replace water and sewer infrastructure continues east of the intersection with Ayre's Cove.

