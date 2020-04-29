Businesses will die soon, reopening plan not enough, advocate says

Some businesses in Newfoundland and Labrador can open on May 11, while others will still have to wait. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

As details of Newfoundland and Labrador's COVID-19 reopening plan are circulated, a prominent business leader says the provincial government has been too slow to act on warnings that the pandemic will prove fatal to businesses that had to close their doors in March.

"Make no mistake, there are many businesses in Newfoundland and Labrador that will not survive this," said Richard Alexander, executive director of the Employers' Council Newfoundland and Labrador.

Alexander said the Employers' Council and eight other business associations sent a letter to government weeks ago outlining what he described as low-to-no-cost options to help businesses survive the pandemic.

Government's response was a subsequent meeting and not the immediate action they sought.

"This is a crisis," he said.

"We can't have a committee debating what type of hose to use to put out the fire. We need government to act and recognize that there's two crises right now."

On Thursday, the government unveiled a phases approach to restarting the economy in Newfoundland and Labrador. The restrictions will gradually be lifted, with some lower-risk businesses — garden centres, law firms, accountants — allowed to reopen on May 11, unless there is a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Assuming rates stay low, government will in subsequent weeks — no target dates have yet been given — give the green light to other businesses, including clothing stores, hair salons, and physiotherapy and other private health clinics, to reopen.

Alexander said he understands the government's motives for phasing in a five-level plan over a period of time. He just wants more action on requests from businesses.

"That doesn't mean that what the province is doing is wrong," he said, "but we want to have a conversation with government as to why they're choosing certain avenues in this province as opposed to what other provinces are doing."

Alexander noted the Newfoundland and Labrador government is taking a conservative approach, whereas other provinces are allowing for more retail businesses to get out of the gate first.

Richard Alexander, seen in a file photo, wants to know why government is taking the route of opening some businesses but not retail businesses in its first opening phase. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Cautious approach needed, Shortall says

Vaughn Hammond, the director of provincial affairs for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business in Newfoundland and Labrador, said government's announcement was good, in that it provides a timeline to businesses that will have to wait before reopening.

"They can look at what they can do to change their business. They can look at what kind of sanitary equipment they require, whether their employees need personal protective equipment," Hammond said.

"So from that perspective they can look at what's available to them and plan and hopefully open so that they're able to meet the public health requirements that are in place now."

Labour leader Mary Shortall, seen in a file photo, agrees with government's cautious approach to reopening, but is still concerned about public safety. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

Mary Shortall, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour, said she was pleased with the cautious approach to reopening.

Shortall said her biggest concern as businesses begin to come back to life is the protection of employees and customers alike.

"We don't really want to think about what would happen if we went in too fast and there was a spike or a resurgence, especially around the whole issue of keeping the public safe," she said.

However, Shortall said there are gaps in legislation surrounding the protection of workers during a crisis she wants to see alleviated before another wave of COVID-19 washes through Newfoundland and Labrador.

She said the gaps make it difficult to plan next steps.

"We need to have a discussion about that, moving forward, so that we can create a different normal for when things happen like this," she said.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador