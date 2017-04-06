The road worrier: Mayor hopes highway redesign will boost business

Mayor Barry Manuel hopes to get more visitors to his town by changing the highway corridor running through Grand Falls-Windsor. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The Trans-Canada Highway runs right through Grand Falls-Windsor, and the local council is looking for ideas on how to get drivers to stop and see what the central Newfoundland town has to offer.

"It's just really a discussion amongst the council … in terms of what we can do to make sure that people are not bypassing Grand Falls-Windsor," Mayor Barry Manuel told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

Residents of the town will have the chance to voice their opinion on improving the highway corridor that some say is making visitors skip the community completely.

"What can we do to get people to come into Grand Falls-Windsor, to do their business, to check out our tourism? And any other things that we can do to make to both make our community feel welcoming literally, and psychologically."

Parts of the highway prevent motorists from turning off to access businesses along the side of the road, and the Cromer Avenue business district.

Manuel said boosting the business sector can begin with re-envisioning that stretch of the Trans Canada. If the community is more accessible to traveling motorists, he believes more people will stop in the town rather than driving through it.

Business versus safety

The highway through Grand Falls-Windsor, with its concrete dividers, has been debated for roughly 25 years, Manuel figures.

He says traffic accident numbers are much lower than other areas of highway in the province, so the dividers must be working in that area.

Grand Falls-Windsor is the unofficial middle point of Newfoundland. Manuel hopes more drivers will use his town, and its businesses, as a midway break. (CBC)

But he wonders what other sectors of his community are suffering due to accessibility, or lack thereof, from the highway.

"It's something that we believe the provincial government is not going to have an appetite to change, and the safety, of course, is very important," he said. "But there's no doubt it has had a negative impact on our highway economy."

There's more

The town is offering a public survey through its website to gather residents' opinions. In the meantime, Manuel says, council will focus on the things that they can control, such as improving streetscapes, landscapes, signs, sidewalks and crosswalks.

The town is even considering how electric charging stations could help entice visitors to make a stop.

"We're looking at maybe putting in a charging station for electric vehicles somewhere along our route as well so that provincewide travellers can stop in Grand Falls-Windsor to charge their vehicles, which is something that is going to be more and more popular in years to come," he said.

