Business as usual, even after a tragedy: St. John's barber remembered with cancer fundraiser

Robbie and Mel Grandy at their wedding, shortly after Robbie was diagnosed with cancer. (Submitted by Mel Grandy)

Robbie Grandy would have celebrated his 36th birthday this month. However, the well-known St. John's barber died on Jan. 14, one day shy of a year after being diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer.

Grandy loved his birthday, and friends say he always dropped hints when April 10 was around the corner.

His friends at Fogtown Barber — the popular shop on Water Street in downtown St. John's where Grandy was a fixture —and at two tattoo studios are marking his birthday month with a campaign to raise money for the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Care Foundation.

Fogtown will sell prints, hats and T-shirts with the slogan "business as usual" emblazoned on them — a phrase that has become deeply meaningful to Robbie's widow Mel Grandy.

"It was a really special conversation that [he] and I had and shortly before he passed away," said Grandy, sitting in a chair where Robbie once barbered at Fogtown.

The hat and shirt designed by Andy Griffin for Robbie Grandy's fundraiser for the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Foundation (Submitted by Mel Grandy)

"Essentially, it was his advice to me on how to move on, just continue on business as usual," said Grandy, 34, a nurse.

Robbie and Mel first met when they were barely teenagers, and then reconnected in 2019 in a whirlwind romance.

"We fell madly in love with one another, and knew right away we were going to get married," she said.

"We got engaged in less than a year and then, shortly after he got diagnosed is when we decided to get married," she said. She now wears his wedding ring on a chain around her neck.

Barber's life inspired different fundraising ideas

Dave Munro, owner of Trouble Bound Tattoo Studio, knew Robbie through his company as well as music shows, where he says there's a strong sense of community.

The tattoo artist, who lost his 35-year-old brother to glioblastoma, has been raising money for the past 11 years for Daffodil Place, a residence for out-of-town patients. He usually tattoos various cancer ribbons. But this year, the pandemic caused him to cancel it.

"It kind of left a bit of a sore spot in my heart, so with the passing of Robbie, I really wanted to do something that could kind of contribute back," Munro said.

Dave Munro had this print made from a tattoo ink painting he did of Grandy. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

Munro decided to paint a picture of Robbie with tattoo ink, of him cutting his best friend's hair for his wedding. With Mel's permission. he turned it into a print for the fundraising campign.

"It's to help … you've lost something that means a lot to you and you don't want to see somebody else go through that alone," he said.

Meanwhile, Mel Grandy says Robbie used to call her his little bee, so she had that and the "business as usual" slogan tattooed on her forearm.

Robbie Grandy died in January after a short battle with cancer. He wanted his wife to carry on 'business as usual' after his death. (Submitted by Mel Grandy)

"It meant so much to me that I went and got it tattooed by Andy [Griffin] from Abe's Tattoo Parlour just a couple of days after he passed away," Grandy said. "So it is really special to me."

Unbeknownst to Munro, Griffin was organizing a fundraiser of his own for Robbie and cancer care — designing hats and shirts with "business as usual" on them.

Now both tattoo artists have teamed up, with their products hitting shelves at Fogtown Barber this weekend.

"It became a little bit of teamwork," Munro said.

Mackenzie Geehan, co-owner of Fogtown barber shop says Robbie Grandy liked to participate in Shave for the Brave, a cancer fundraiser. (Submitted by Mel Grandy)

Mackenzie Geehan, co-owner of the Fogtown barber shop, says she's excited to help and give back to the foundation that provides services for the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre, where her friend and former colleague spent so much time.

"They took really good care of him," she said."It was really important for us to do something in its name."

Grandy, whose nursing work has kept her in the front lines during the pandemic, says the appeal could help many. "Let's give back to the people in our province … Cancer affects everybody."