Black history in N.L. explored: Join us Thursday for a live conversation with The Rooms

Guest curator Bushra Junaid, left, and Memorial University professor Sonja Boon will chat about The Rooms exhibition and its timely message. (Submitted by The Rooms)

Just before the pandemic, the exhibition What Carries Us: Newfoundland and Labrador in the Black Atlantic opened at The Rooms.

The exhibit brings an African-diasporic perspective to this province's place in centuries-long global migration and trade relationships.

With the global Black Lives Matter movement gaining momentum in a push toward anti-racism, the exhibit is particularly timely.

On Thursday, July 2 at 7 p.m. NT (6:30 p.m. in most of Labrador), join us on CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's Facebook page for a live conversation between exhibition guest curator Bushra Junaid and Memorial University professor and author Sonja Boon.

The two will discuss the exhibition and a message that is very much of the moment.

"As a Newfoundlander of African and Caribbean descent, I believe it is important to bring the three strands of my family history together, and to shed light on the hidden histories of African-descended peoples here, where I grew up," said Junaid in an introduction about the exhibit.

The Rooms, which reopened to the public on Monday, will be presenting the What Carries Us exhibit runs until Sept. 7.

The exhibit What Carries Us: Newfoundland and Labrador in the Black Atlantic has been extended until early September. (Submitted by The Rooms)

About Bushra Junaid

Born in Montreal and raised in St. John's, Bushra Junaid is a Toronto-based artist and curator interested in history, memory, identity and representation. In 2016, she initiated, co-curated and exhibited her work as part of New-Found-Lands: An Art Project Exploring Historical and Contemporary Connections between Newfoundland and the Caribbean Diaspora at Eastern Edge Gallery in St. John's.

About Sonja Boon