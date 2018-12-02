Locals reflect on George H.W. Bush's fondness for fishing in Labrador

As news of former U.S. president George H.W. Bush's death spread across the globe Saturday morning, some in Labrador reflected on his visits there in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Greg Baikie, 60, is a helicopter pilot and was part of a fishing expedition arranged for the president by CHC Helicopters founder Craig Dobbin, his wife Elaine and Harry Steele of Steele Communications.

Baikie spent time with Bush during a couple of his visits to the province and speaks highly of the former president.

Pure gentleman in every sense of the word. - Greg Baikie

"Pure gentleman in every sense of the word. He was very gracious, had much time for anyone who asked him anything," Baikie said.

"I had him sign my personal log book at least twice."

Bush and his late wife, Barbara, developed a lasting friendship with the Dobbins after being introduced by former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney in 1988 on the basis of their mutual interest in fishing.

The couples shared yearly visits, some taking place here in the province and others in the U.S.

The late George H.W. Bush poses for a photo with Greg Baikie, seen here in white, in this photo taken during a fishing trip to Labrador in the early 90s. Baikie calls Bush, 'a true gentleman.' (Greg Baikie) Baikie was a young pilot at the time, flying for Steele over the three day period in which the group visited various fishing locations owned by Dobbin and Steele. ​​

"It was quite a time back in that day for young fellas like us back then to be part of that," Baikie said.

"You know, you think back to those days when we were surrounded by secret service and RCMP."

Although the spectacle of a secret service detail was undeniable, Baikie says his interactions with the former president were remarkably down to earth.

Enjoyed time in Labrador

Melvin Woodward Jr., 51, is the vice president of marketing for the Woodward Group, but the day he met Bush he was just a man fishing on Eagle River.

"I've fished the Eagle River now for over 30 years and there was one year in particular, President Bush came to visit us," Woodward said.

Woodward spent an afternoon on the river fishing with Bush and around ten others. The group shared a cup of tea, a meal and some conversation.

He was very cordial, a true gentleman and a great sportsman. - Melvin Woodward Jr.

"He was very cordial, a true gentleman and a great sportsman. Just to be able to sit on the side of the river with the man and talk about fishing," Woodward said.

"I'm sure anybody who's ever spent any bit of time would agree with me that he was a true gentleman."

Woodward said he's been thinking about that day since he heard of Bush's passing early Saturday morning. Although their interaction was limited to that one day, he says it's a day he'll never forget.

As for Bush's time on the Eagle River, Woodward is confident the former president remembered it fondly.

"He seemed to be in a good state of mind while he was there. I know he enjoyed his time that he spent in Labrador."

Bush died at his home in Houston Friday night at the age of 94.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador