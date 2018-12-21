Next stop, Cookie Corner: Meet the St. John's bus driver giving away trays of homemade treats

Passengers on bus driver Dorinne Hamel's routes this week have gotten more than just a transfer when they get on.

Hamel, who has been driving for MetroBus for eight years, has been handing out trays of homemade cookies to customers and other drivers.

"Just sharing some Christmas spirit," said Hamel, who drives a variety of routes.

It's been a hectic week for Hamel, who's given out 70 trays of eight cookies apiece — 560 cookies — so far.

She's been rushing home on her lunch breaks to bake a couple of batches, and when she gets home after work around 7, she bakes and bakes some more. She spends five or six hours a day baking.

Kelsi MacMillan was delighted to get a tray of Hamel's cookies on Friday. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"Made a few trips to the store to get supplies," she laughed.

But it's important for her to do it this way, she said.

"Anybody can have store-bought cookies, but everybody enjoys homemade."

Passenger Kelsi MacMillan was thrilled to get a tray.

I just decided, 'Wow, why not cookies? Everybody loves cookies.' - Dorinne Hamel

"There's some peanut butter balls, my favourite. Some little coconut balls, and something with marshmallows in them," she said.

Hamel said she wanted to do something nice this year.

"Instead of someone giving me stuff, I would rather give stuff away, so I just decided, 'Wow, why not cookies? Everybody loves cookies.' So that's what I decided to do."

