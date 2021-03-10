Police investigating school bus collision in Corner Brook

Police are investigating a collision involving a school bus in Corner Brook, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Wednesday evening.

In a release, the RNC said its patrol officers, the Corner Brook Fire Department and Service NL agents responded to the collision around 2 p.m.

The collision involved a school bus and one other vehicle at the intersection of St. Mark's Avenue and the Lewin Parkway, according to police, who say no school children were on the bus as passengers at the time.

Both vehicles sustained moderate damage, but no injuries were reported, the release said.

Police continue to investigate and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

