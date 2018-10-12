Mayhem, gas fumes and high-speed collision shock woman during European vacation

A woman who survived a collision on a high-speed German highway painted a picture Friday of chaos, flying tires and a near-death experience on what had been a pleasant vacation.

The bus carrying former Corner Brook resident Tonya Lasaga and 29 other passengers collided Thursday with a truck filled with car tires about 20 km outside of Heidelberg.

"The next thing you know there was tires everywhere, there was diesel fuel, there was glass everywhere," Lasaga told CBC Radio's On The Go.

"People were screaming and crying."

Nine people were seriously injured in the collision.

"I feel very grateful today," said Lasaga, who had set out on a vacation that would take her to five countries in a month, largely through cruise ships.

When she boarded the bus, set to travel between Heidelberg and Strasbourg, France, Lasaga considered sitting in the front to get a better view but opted instead for a seat in the back so she could rest.

She was napping when she woke to the sound of screaming, and stood up to see what was happening — expecting, perhaps, that a deer had run into the road.

"When I looked I could see a little white car swerving away from us and our bus gliding over into an oncoming traffic lane," she said.

An aftermath of immediate chaos

She saw a transport truck coming toward their bus.

Then she felt the full impact — and saw the immediate aftermath of chaos on a bus filled with fellow tourists who she had come to known on the journey.

"It all happened so fast," said Lasaga.

Lasaga hit the seat in front of her and bounced back, sustaining minor injuries like cuts and minor tissue damage, but was able to get up.

Amidst the scent of diesel fuel and the panic of those trying to get off the bus, she heard someone calling her name near the front, where most of the damage was.

A friend she had met on the trip, part of a group of women from Ontario, was pinned between three seats. Lasaga said she tried to help get her out but worried about injuring in the process of trying to aid her, as they waited for first responders to arrive.

"It felt like forever before help arrived, but it wasn't. It was probably within maybe ten minutes," she said. Once helicopters, police and ambulance were on the scene Lasaga jumped in to help where she could.

It's really hard to say what happened. - Tonya Lasaga

"When you see people who need help and you're able to help them, you have no other choice but to do what you can," she said.

"You find yourself just trying to do what you can, so you're putting pressure on wounds and you're holding IV bags and just trying to do what you can to help."

Cause of crash unknown

It's unclear what led to the collision, Lasaga said. People who were closer to the front said things were fine, then the driver slumped over suddenly.

Some on board thought he'd fallen asleep, but Lasaga wondered if he'd experienced some kind of medical incident.

"If you're yelling at somebody — because they were yelling and him and he's not responding — then you're not sleeping," she said.

"It's really hard to say what happened."

Now recovering from her injuries and the emotional impact of the accident, Lasaga travelled on to France hours after the accident.

It was terrifying to get back on a bus, she said, especially on Germany's notorious autobahn, a highway without speed limits.

She is taking it easy at her next destination, Lasaga said, but she plans to continue with her plans.

"So far I'm making the decision to go forward," she said of the vacation.

"I don't want this to have fear over the things that I love to do."

