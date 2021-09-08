Family of Burton Winters makes emotional plea for answers as search and rescue inquiry begins

Burton Winters was last seen at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2012. His body was found on Feb. 1. (Submitted by Winters family)

Newfoundland and Labrador's ground search and rescue inquiry began Tuesday in Makkovik, with 14-year-old Burton Winters's stepmother calling for answers, nine years after the boy froze to death on the sea ice after abandoning his stuck snowmobile.

Burton's family, and others in the small Inuit community on Labrador's northern coast, believe the boy missed a turnoff on a trail in 2012 and rode his machine toward the sea when he was snowmobiling home from his grandmother's house.

However, his machine got lodged in the sea ice, and Burton walked 19 kilometres in the wrong direction before succumbing to frigid conditions.

"We're shocked that nearly after a decade after losing Burton that we are here," said Natalie Jacque, Burton's stepmother.

"No family should be here. It's Burton who should be here."

This is the area of open water where the tracks from Burton's snowmobile led. The snowmobile was later located on ice by searchers; the teen's body was found a 19-kilometre walk away. (RCMP)

The family has long called for a search and rescue inquiry, and though promised by the Liberal government after taking power in 2015, it did not formally start until this week. The mandate is to look at search and rescue capability broadly. The first day of hearings on Tuesday was dedicated to the Winters case, which attracted national headlines.

Jacque said Burton's death should have resulted in "immediate attention." She said there needs to be an acknowledgement of jurisdictional responsibilities for sea ice search and rescue, with less red tape when searching.

"Why hasn't the death of our child been enough to start implementing change?" said Jacque, who described the family's anger as they fought for answers.

She said search and rescue organizations tried to bargain with her about the faults in the search situation, but wouldn't meet with her.

"At what stage did Burton's rescue fail? We believe it was in between the agencies. A slip-up that all of Burton's family and friends will forever have to pay, and that Burton himself had paid the ultimate price. A child in need is dire, always," Jacque said.

Jacque said they simply want improvements in search and rescue and people to learn from Burton's death.

"Burton deserved a chance at life," she said.

Searchers detail first evening of disappearance

The inquiry will, in part, look at why search and rescue crews didn't reach Winters in time.

Multiple volunteer ground searchers described challenging weather, with low visibility and heavy snowy on the first evening Winters was reported missing on Jan. 29, 2012.

Barry Andersen, the ground search and rescue co-ordinator, said Burton was a "very inexperienced snowmobiler" and unfamiliar with the area, leaving them unsure of his direction of travel.

The inquiry looking into the search for Burton, seen here in a family photo, is ongoing in Makkovik this week. (Submitted by Winters family)

Another searcher, Cyril Lane, said weather conditions were so bad he could barely see his search partner 20 metres away.

"Even with head and taillights on the snowmobiles, we were losing sight of one another," he said.

Two hunters said they witnessed snowmobile tracks heading out onto the sea ice.

"We were damn lucky that the snowmobile track was picked up the first evening because it would not have been found the second day," said searcher Perry Dyson.

Snowmobile tracks led to open water

The searchers picked up the trail onto the sea ice on Jan. 30, but it led to a 60-foot gap in the ice with open water, leaving them to assume the worst.

Private helicopters from Woodward and Universal tried to find tracks on the other side of the gap with no luck, and turned attention scouring the water as visibility remained low.

Burton's snowmobile was found on the sea ice. (RCMP)

An RCMP helicopter found Burton's snowmobile the following day, 2½ kilometres away from the open water. Additional air help came that night on Jan. 31. Burton's body was found the next day, Feb. 1.

Andersen said the search group had requested help from Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre helicopters, but were told there was nothing available.

Some reports submitted as exhibits to the inquiry say the military didn't think the weather was good enough to fly, while other reports say they were not called back when the weather cleared.

Details about why there wasn't more air support and communication during the search with the province and the Department of National Defence are expected Wednesday as witnesses from the Government of Canada, RCMP and Department of National Defence testify.

