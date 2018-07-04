Burry's Shipyard owner trying to 'move forward' but hasn't talked receivership, says Liberal MHA

Burry's Shipyard in Clarenville isn't in receivership — at least according to the MHA that represents the area — but its future is unclear.

"I talk to Mr. [Glenn] Burry on a regular basis and those aren't words that I've heard him say. [Receivership] certainly wouldn't be any of the language that I've heard him say at this point," said Terra Nova MHA Colin Holloway.

Holloway said he last spoke to Burry Tuesday night, and says these are trying times.

"He is feeling a lot of pain and trying to, you know, figure out a path forward."

Terra Nova MHA Colin Holloway says he speaks with owner Glenn Burry on a regular basis. (CBC)

CBC News has requested an interview with Burry.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government terminated a contract with Burry's Shipyard in May for the MV Gallipoli, a provincial ferry which services Ramea, Grey River and Burgeo.

The vessel was undergoing a refit which was about halfway complete when, in February, the cradle underneath the ferry partially collapsed, leaving it stalled at the water's edge.

There were no injuries, and the vessel was eased back into the water, but a stop-work order remained in effect because the marine slipway hadn't been repaired.

The refit of the MV Gallipoli would be finished at Newdock St. John's Dockyard Limited, government said May 14. Transportation and Works Minister Steve Crocker said the decision was made based on the recommendation of senior engineers.​

A decision Holloway didn't agree with then, and still doesn't now.

Holloway says Burry's Shipyard, located in Clarenville, is 'trying to regroup.' (CBC)

"If Burry's Shipyard had been able to continue with this work, the timeline of having the boat back in the water would have been towards the end of August [for the refit to be complete] ... I don't think there was any need to take the boat out of Clarenville," Holloway said.

Can Burry's Shipyard, and its 100 or so employees, survive this?

"I don't know the ins and outs of their finances, and things like that, and nor should I," said Holloway.

"I think they are trying to regroup, I think they are trying to move forward."

