Sounds of Garbage: The Burning Hell heads to a dystopian future for their latest album

The Burning Hell comprises Ariel Sharratt, Mathias Kom and Jake Nicoll. (Graeme Patterson)

While the Burning Hell probably wouldn't appreciate it if you called their latest album trash, garbage is front and centre.

The group's latest album — written, produced and mixed entirely by the musical trio of Ariel Sharratt, Mathias Kom and Jake Nicoll — explores the effects of climate change and what happens when people connect through dark times.

"It's definitely a pandemic album," Sharratt told CBC News with a laugh Thursday. "A lot of the songs are kind of set in a vague near future. It's a future that I think is maybe a manifestation of all of our current anxieties about what the next five minutes, five years, whatever, will look like."

Garbage was a key part of both the record's concept and recording, Kom said, with part of the record being inspired by the Pacific trash vortex, a spiral collection of waste sitting in the North Pacific Ocean.

The group used plastic bottles, sheet metal and other pieces of trash to further the album's narrative, highlighted on tracks like Bird Queen of Garbage Island.

"I started thinking about what would happen in the future if those garbage swirls right now kind of coalesced into solid masses of land. Maybe that's where the future people will have to live, on these garbage islands," he said.

"As the album progresses toward Garbage Island, we wanted to incorporate more and more actual garbage into the songs itself."

But while the album covers themes of pandemic life, a crumbling dystopia and the end of the world, the group says it also brings a hint of resolution and adds to their discography as one of their most fun releases to date.

"I think that sense of fun — I hope, at least — it comes through in the recordings themselves. I think you can tell we had a good time making it," Kom said.

