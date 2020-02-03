Burin elementary schools to remain the same, junior high still on chopping block: board

Two Burin Peninsula schools won't be reconfigured as planned after a school board meeting on Saturday deemed the rejig unnecessary.

A motion to change the grade ranges of Sacred Heart Academy in Marystown and Donald C. Jamieson Academy in Burin was slated for a public vote in March.

Had the motion passed, Sacred Heart would have become a kindergarten to Grade 4 school, with Donald C Jamieson serving grades 5-7.

Instead, both schools will continue to serve kindergarten through Grade 7, according to a news release from the Newfoundland and Labrador English School Board, and the motion will not go to a vote.

Another motion to close Pearce Junior High, which teaches students in grades 8 and 9, and reconfigure Marystown Central High to grades 8-12 is still on the table and will be determined by vote in March.

The motions are part of a school system review in the Marystown region. The district says it's one of five regions under review.

