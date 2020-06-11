Man called in fake stabbing to divert police from standoff, RCMP says

A weeklong search for a 23-year-old man on the Burin Peninsula ended without incident Thursday morning, despite alleged threats to shoot police officers and a diversion tactic.

A press release by the RCMP says the man was wanted for breaching court conditions, and went on the lam instead of turning himself in.

Officers surrounded his house in Burin overnight and said he "refused to come out of his residence and threatened to shoot police."

During the standoff, some officers were called to a reported stabbing 10 kilometres away. Others remained on scene and managed to talk the man out of the house.

Police say it was later discovered he called in the stabbing to divert officers from the scene.

The 23-year-old faces charges of uttering threats, obstruction of justice, public mischief and 10 breaches of a court release order.

