56-year-old man dies in ATV, vehicle crash on Burin Peninsula Highway

A 56-year-old man died on Wednesday after crashing his ATV into an oncoming car on the Burin Peninsula Highway near North Harbour.

In a news release, the RCMP said the man was driving his ATV on the shoulder of Route 210 around 7:30 p.m. and veered into traffic to avoid hitting a moose.

The man struck an oncoming vehicle and died at the scene, said the release.

Police said he was wearing a helmet and they don't believe either speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The RCMP did not provide details on the condition of the driver of the car.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and a traffic analyst are investigating.

