14-year-old dies after dirt bike and truck collide in Burgoynes Cove

Police say a teenager is dead after colliding head-on with a pickup truck on a dirt road in Burgoynes Cove, near Clarenville.

Child was wearing helmet and safety gear

A 14-year-old was killed after their dirt bike collided with a pickup truck on a gravel road in Burgoyne's Cove, about 50 minutes from Clarenville. (Google Maps)

Police say a 14-year-old is dead after colliding head-on with a pickup truck while riding a dirt bike on a gravel road in Burgoynes Cove.

The collision happened around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The child was taken to hospital in nearby Clarenville, but was pronounced dead.

According to the RCMP, the child was wearing a helmet and protective gear. The dirt bike was rounding a corner on the lefthand side and collided head-on with the pickup truck.

A release from the RCMP say neither driver had any time to react.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The RCMP enlisted the help of a collision reconstruction specialist from its traffic division, and the province's chief medical examiner's office.

The investigation is still ongoing.

