14-year-old dies after dirt bike and truck collide in Burgoynes Cove
Police say a teenager is dead after colliding head-on with a pickup truck on a dirt road in Burgoynes Cove, near Clarenville.
Child was wearing helmet and safety gear
Police say a 14-year-old is dead after colliding head-on with a pickup truck while riding a dirt bike on a gravel road in Burgoynes Cove.
The collision happened around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The child was taken to hospital in nearby Clarenville, but was pronounced dead.
According to the RCMP, the child was wearing a helmet and protective gear. The dirt bike was rounding a corner on the lefthand side and collided head-on with the pickup truck.
A release from the RCMP say neither driver had any time to react.
The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.
The RCMP enlisted the help of a collision reconstruction specialist from its traffic division, and the province's chief medical examiner's office.
The investigation is still ongoing.