Burgeo shoreline one step closer to becoming marine protected area

The shoreline surrounding Burgeo could be designated as a national marine conservation area in the next few years. (Paula Gale/CBC)

The shoreline around Burgeo is one step closer to becoming a marine protected area, but Parks Canada says aquaculture will continue in the region.

A memorandum of understanding was signed in June to begin a feasibility study of the protection area, which would cover over 9,100 square kilometres of coastline from the western side of La Poile Bay to the eastern side of Bay d'Espoir, land adjacent to the town of Burgeo that includes Sandbanks Provincial Park.

Barbara Barter, a former mayor of Burgeo, said the town has been trying to work on some form of marine protection for over 20 years, citing its landscape that makes it stand out on the island of Newfoundland and the area's diverse wildlife.

"A new council would come in, a new mayor, and the committees would start up again," Barter told CBC Radio in a recent interview. "We've been looking at this for 22 years, so getting to this point was indeed ecstasy for me."

The feasibility study will take at least two to three years to complete, and will include the possibility of designating Sandbanks Provincial Park as a national park.

Current Burgeo Mayor William Bowles said that while he's excited to see the project move forward and the economic benefits and spinoffs that could come with it, he says there is fear from residents about what it could mean for their use of the park.

Residents of the region use the park year round for hiking, berry picking, hunting and aquaculture, he said.

"I think once people, you know, get a chance to have their say and hear more about it as we're going by … most people are going to be very receptive of it," he said.

Barbara Barter, left, and William Bowles, seen in these file photos, say the designation would benefit the region. (CBC)

Sigrid Kuehnemund, a program manager with Parks Canada who's originally from Newfoundland, said the park would be classified as a national marine conservation area, which wouldn't change how the park is managed or used by the public.

"It's just such a stunning coastline and spectacular views there. I think it's because it such a remote site, we really have an opportunity to showcase this area not only nationally, but globally," she told CBC Radio Monday.

The designation would change some elements of aquaculture in the region, however. National marine conservation areas are subject to minimum protection standards put in place by the federal government.

"While the protection standards don't reference aquaculture specifically, they do indicate restrictions around ocean dumping. That would make fin-fish aquaculture incompatible with a national marine conservation area," Kuehnemund said.

It would also prohibit bottom trawling, Kuehnemund said, but commercial fisheries and sustainable wildlife fisheries are permitted.

Existing aquaculture sites along with currently proposed sites will also be unaffected, she said.

Sandbanks Provincial Park is part of the feasibility study and could be designated as a national park. (Submitted by Julie Baggs )

That's an important distinction, Barter said, adding it presents an opportunity for conservation and aquaculture to work hand in hand in ways not seen in the province before.

"Whatever happens here has to involve sustainable coastal living ... traditional life has to be part of the conversation. I think that's important," Barter said.

"Aquaculture needs to be worked [into] coastal engineering in a way that enhances ecosystem services and protections and includes industry viability. And I think that's something new for our province…. We need to have those conversations, and I think this proposal is just an excellent place to start."

The feasibility study is underway, and Parks Canada is working with a steering community made up of municipal and provincial governments along with Indigenous groups.

