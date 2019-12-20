Man found dead under ice-resurfacing machine outside Burgeo arena

A man in Burgeo is dead after he was discovered underneath an ice-resurfacer outside the hockey arena in the town.

It is not clear how he ended up under the machine outside of the Burgeo Storm Stadium.

The RCMP and Occupational Health and Safety officials are investigating the workplace death. OHS said it could not provide any additional details at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

OHS said it had a call from police on its accident-reporting line early Friday morning.

"The impact of a workplace fatality is felt by family, friends and co-workers, and resonates with all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. We offer our deepest condolences to the family," said OHS in a statement provided to CBC News Friday afternoon.

'It's horrific': MHA

Burgeo-La Poile MHA Andrew Parsons was in the district, back home to attend a school awards ceremony and to unveil a new fire truck for the volunteer fire department.

Parsons told Here & Now's Anthony Germain that while he didn't want to speculate, the man who died was "well known in the community, worked at the rink."

It's horrific," Parsons said Friday afternoon.

"No time of year is a good time, but when it's just before Christmas, I think it's got to be even harder on the family."

Parsons noted the fatal incident happened the same night as a fire destroyed a home in the town, just hours after the fire department received its new truck.

He said the double whammy is terrible, but that the people in the town "will come together."