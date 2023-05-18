Fire burning near Burgeo highway Thursday evening

A fire is burning on Route 480 near the Burgeo highway Thursday evening. (Submitted by Mike Miller)

Fire crews from Stephenville Crossing are working to contain a fire on Route 480 off the Trans Canada Highway near Burgeo.

Calls to CBC News suggest the fire is less than a kilometre from the main highway as of 5 p.m. NT. A witness on the scene said the fire was spanning at least 30 metres across the forest with flames shooting above the trees.

There are also reports of several ambulances in the area along with clouds of heavy, black smoke.

CBC News contacted the volunteer fire department in Burgeo, which said crews from Stephenville Crossing are working to contain the fire. CBC has contacted the RCMP and the Stephenville Crossing volunteer fire department for more information.