Car flips in Burgeo, sends 2 men to hospital
New

The single-car incident happened 12:30 Tuesday morning.

RCMP say the incident happened just after midnight Tuesday

It's unclear what injuries the two men suffered when this car went off the road and flipped over. (Submitted by Steve Hiscock)

An early morning crash sent two people to hospital and destroyed a car after it went off the road and flipped over. 

The RCMP say the single-vehicle incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near Top Pond Brook.

Two men were taken to Calder Health Centre in Burgeo and were later transferred to Western Memorial Hospital in Corner Brook, according to the RCMP. 

The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

