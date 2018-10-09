Car flips in Burgeo, sends 2 men to hospital

An early morning crash sent two people to hospital and destroyed a car after it went off the road and flipped over.

The RCMP say the single-vehicle incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near Top Pond Brook.

Two men were taken to Calder Health Centre in Burgeo and were later transferred to Western Memorial Hospital in Corner Brook, according to the RCMP.

The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing.

