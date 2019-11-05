Politicians tell Bunyan's Cove to get a loan for new fire truck

A new fire truck for the community of Bunyan's Cove is within reach, according to the area's MHA — but the solution appears to lie in a bank loan, not a break from the provincial government.

Bonavista MHA Craig Pardy says he believes there's enough money already in the Bunyan's Cove local service district to get a loan from a bank, and pay the $62,000 for the municipal share of the new fire truck.

Meanwhile, Newfoundland and Labrador's minister of municipal affairs says he won't be deviating from that formula in order to help Bunyan's Cove secure their new truck, despite financial questions that have led to an RCMP investigation.

"We're willing to work with them. It's just that the 80-20 deal on vehicles has been set and we're not willing to deviate from that," said Derrick Bragg. "Because if you deviate from one you deviate from all."

The funding formula mandates that municipal governments provide 20 per cent of the funding towards emergency vehicles like fire trucks, while the provincial government provides 80 per cent. Municipalities are also expected to borrow money to pay for the GST and HST portion of the purchase.

Turning an old truck into a new one

Pardy says the local service district should be able to move around money in its budget to finance a loan, and he says money that's currently being spent to upkeep the community's 1971 Ford 750 could be enough to bring in a new one on a 10-year loan.

"They are contributing, the people now, a significant amount in trying to operationalize the old fire truck," he said.

"With a much more efficient, in-no-need-of-parts fire truck, they ought to be able to manage for the same amount they're paying, going forward with the loan."

Craig Pardy stands in the House of Assembly on Tuesday. (House of Assembly)

The MHA plans to host a public meeting with the residents of Bunyan's Cove on Thursday.

A representative from the community's new local service district committee declined to comment, as the committee is still working through its next steps.

A first for the province: minister

The fire truck that was destined for Bunyan's Cove is stuck on a lot in Clarenville. Some representatives of the new local service district committee say the community has been unable to complete the purchase, because money earmarked for the fire truck appears to have gone missing from the district's bank account.

David Squibb, formerly a treasurer on the Bunyan's Cove volunteer fire department and now a member of the local service district committee, says the community's current fire truck leaks, and occasionally needs to be serviced with parts from the United States. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The municipal affairs minister says it's the first time, in his department's knowledge, that a fire truck has been stuck in a lot because a community has not been able to secure their portion of the funding.

In 2018, that department sent Bunyan's Cove $248,131 under the fire protection vehicles infrastructure program. As of Sept. 20, the local service district has only $223,919 in its account, a difference of almost $25,000.

I can't break the protocol. - Derrick Bragg

Bragg said any accusation of misappropriation is bad for a community, but said he wouldn't comment further until the police investigation is finished.

"We have not been contacted by the RCMP at this point," he said. "Maybe in the next day or so, we will hear something from those people, and until then I guess we're discussing our next move on this end too."

A spokesperson for the department said in October that planning was underway for a financial audit, but Bragg said government staff will wait to see the outcome of the RCMP's investigation before taking any steps.

The Bunyan's Cove fire department is currently using a 1971 Ford 750. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

In the meantime, the minister says he's not prepared to change the funding formula to help Bunyan's Cove get its new truck, at least not yet.

"I can't break the protocol," he said.

"To deviate from that plan would probably be something that we would even go back to cabinet for, and this point right now, it's too early in the game to make a move like that. And plus, anything we do now would [have to be] reciprocated for any other time."

He suggested the local service district work with the taxpayers and with a nearby bank to find a way to raise their portion of the bill.

For now, the community is relying on their nearly 50-year-old Ford truck for fire protection.

"I'm assuming — and I know you should never assume things — that the vehicle has been inspected and roadworthy," Bragg said.

"If it's roadworthy and it's usable, I mean, it may not be the best option but six months ago it was the best option and today it's the best option we have right now."

