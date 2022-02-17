These fences are endangered in N.L., but a Ferryland handyman wants to help them prosper

Guy Barnable of Ferryland works with his family to build a wriggle fence. (Submitted by Guy Barnable)

Fences might not seem like a gripping subject.

Our eyes are enticed by a rolling landscape, bright saltbox houses, and ponies grazing. Understandably, we might skip over the barriers that separate one field from another. Still, some of our fences here in Newfoundland are relatively unique. There's the wattle fence, the lunger fence, and the very rare wriggle fence.

The wriggle fence is especially beautiful.

It's made using upright posts attached to evenly spaced horizontal logs, then smaller wooden rods, called wriggles, are woven vertically. Wriggle fences have an ancient look and a history that's somewhat hard to trace.

But given that Great Britain has post-and-wattle fences and woven fish weir fences dot the rivers of Ireland, it's safe to assume that these fences migrated here with early European settlers.

Once a common sight, these wriggle fences have fallen out of fashion. Since the 70s, folks have been building with pressure-treated lumber, vinyl, chain links, and other commercially available materials instead.

And so, wriggle-fence making has been placed on the N.L. Craft at Risk list, which is a joint project between Heritage N.L. and the Craft Council of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"We're hoping this list will encourage an interest in heritage crafts. We don't want these skills to disappear," Lara Maynard, the heritage skills training co-ordinator with Heritage N.L., explains.

Heritage N.L. and the Craft Council designed a plan with different moving pieces to save these endangered crafts: they've begun documenting practitioners' processes and artistry, created a mentorship program, and started hosting workshops to encourage participation in these endangered skills.

The fences are made using upright posts attached to evenly spaced horizontal logs, then smaller wooden rods called wriggles. (Submitted by Guy Barnable )

Guy Barnable of Ferryland hosted one of the inaugural workshops last summer and has made these fences since his early 20s.

"I came home from an extended visit to Fogo and just couldn't get these fences out of my mind," Barnable said. "So, I asked an older gentleman in the town — a friend of my grandfather's — to give me a lesson."

Barnable likes that wriggle fences aren't just for marking territory or separating boundaries.

"They manage to be decorative, economical, utilitarian, and protective at the same time. To me, they just seem like good design. There's some artistry too. You can get creative with them," he said.

The fences made for the Ferryland workshop were woven using spruce, but the island is dotted with ones made of alder or birch.

Barnable held a wriggle fence making workshop this past summer, and hopes to be able to expand to teach more people in the future. (Submitted by Guy Barnable)

"People making these fences originally worked with what they had close by, and they didn't have power tools," Barnable said. "These fences went up with know-how and raw material. You can make these with whatever grows nearby; that's very much keeping in the spirit of the wriggle fence."

Although construction projects can be intimidating, Barnable says that wriggle-fence making is something people can take on without being handy or skilled.

"I'm no tradesperson, but I can do this. Most people can learn this skill; it's similar to basket weaving. I think these workshops would be great for families and could be very accessible."

Gathering the raw materials, stripping the wood of bark, and readying your materials takes time, but the fence itself can go up in a matter of hours.

"An afternoon is all it takes once you have the materials. It's a very satisfying process. You can see it from start to finish in a single day," Barnable said.

Barnable wasn't alone when he taught the wriggle fence workshop this past summer; he had two enthusiastic trainers working alongside him.

"My sons Matis and Felix taught with me. Wriggle-fence making was their pandemic hobby," he explains.

"During the first wave in 2020, we were looking for an outside activity that we could do as a family. They were nine and 11 at the time, but they took to it. They're into YouTube, so we made a wriggle fence tutorial, and it went viral … or at least viral for rural Newfoundland."

Barnable hopes to host future events in Ferryland.

"I'd love to see more of these fences. They are beautiful and durable. They can last for twenty years — I have yet to outlive one."