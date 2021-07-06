The whole non-yards: Here's why a wilder approach can revive your garden

Shannon Lewis-Simpson has 10 azur hens. The chickens are renowned for the blue eggs they lay. (Submiitted by Shannon Lewis-Simpson)

Some folks really love the traditional idea of a lawn. They want short grass, symmetrical flower beds and trees that don't block views. Many of us grew up with manicured lawns, and while they're comforting and familiar, they can also be a desert — a monoculture that offers nothing to insects, bumblebees, and other creatures.

While the traditional idea of a yard makes sense for a young family, it's easy to argue that for others the upkeep isn't worth the cost. Gas-powered lawn mowers spew carbon dioxide. Yard pesticides seep into groundwater. We know the pollinators need help; the bats are in trouble.

Over the years, our ideas about yards have been shifting. I talked to a few people about what they have been doing.

Rewilding is a conservation movement focusing on humans stepping back and letting forests manage themselves and reintroducing species to an area where they once lived.

Yellowstone Park is a successful example. Grey wolves were gone from the park by the 1920s, and the deer and elk population exploded. This led to overgrazed lands; forests trampled before they had a chance to grow. Bringing back grey wolves to Yellowstone improved everything. There were fewer elk, so trees grew taller, soil composition improved and scientists noted a dramatic increase in biodiversity.

The Homegrown National Park Movement in Toronto is one of the rewilding projects bringing yards into the equation. This project has encouraged thousands of gardeners to let their backyards become meadows. Homeowners are eschewing their lawn mowers and creating a green corridor full of birds, bumblebees, butterflies, and moths in the middle of the city.

In other words, yards are becoming the next frontier of rewilding.

Shannon Lewis-Simpson has noticed an increase in the number of bumblebees since letting parts of her yard grow wild. (Submitted by Shannon Lewis-Simpson)

Shannon Lewis-Simpson of Harbour Main, on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula, lived in England, where the rewilding movement is very active, so she was familiar with the concept.

Her yard, which is partially rewilded, happened more through accident than anything else.

"My gas-powered mower died. So now I have a second-hand push mower and a whipper-snipper. I've let spots go to wildflowers with paths interspersed throughout and around the gardens to keep them clean and tidy," she said.

'Everything is on wheels'

She's noticed an increase in wildlife.

"It's possible that we see more wildlife because we've been home more, but I've seen honeybees, which I haven't consciously noticed before. There are many birds and lots of nests. A family of grouse hatched seven chicks this year under our larch tree. There are foxes and great horned owls about. We've seen bats," she said.

"Everything is on wheels."

Lewis-Simpson has also built a greenhouse and has chickens — azur hens, which lay blue eggs. "We keep some and give some to family and the free pantries in town," she said. "We are trying to grow as much as we can, and we are lucky where we live. There are plenty of berries and fruit trees, fish, mushrooms, herbs, all kinds of things which make a nice addition to our diets."

The areas near these chanterelle patches are left completely alone, so the chanterelle networks are undisturbed. (Submitted by Shannon Lewis-Simpson)

Rewilding, of course, has its opponents. Some arguments are, well, silly (I read someone worrying that taller grass will help robbers hide), but other claims are valid. A yard with little human maintenance might be more prone to invasive species, although Simpson-Lewis hasn't had many problems with that.

"We have buttercups, which are invasive, and we need to cut back some maples. We have cut a few spruce and fir trees, so we have a firebreak around the house. The alders are a little out of control, but the chickadees love their seeds so that I won't get rid of them, just … control their growth," she said. She noted that fir trees are starting to grow behind the alders.

Lewis-Simpson says that a balanced approach to rewilding is the best thing for her yard.

"We live next to the woods, but you avoid rodents and ants if you keep things clean, and you get to enjoy wildlife. We have some cutting to do, but we use that wood," she said. "Nothing is wasted."

Different yards for different people is the approach Simpson recommends.

" If you have a young family with kids and a dog, a mowed yard makes sense. Kids need a green space to play, but if some people want to try letting their yards go a bit wild, well, they might be pleasantly surprised by the wildlife that comes back."

An urban farm in Georgestown

Wally Upward lives on Hayward Avenue, one of the most vibrant streets in St. John's. He's across from the Georgestown Bakery, near a cosy coffee shop. While I was interviewing him, neighbors popped out to say hi.

Around the corner, kids played basketball, yard sales were underway in driveways, and the bagel line from the bakery was snaking down the sidewalk.

Many of the lawn ornaments in Wally Upward's yard have been rescued from the trash, including this mascot. (Andie Bulman)

Upward's house stands out. His yard is entirely green, full of containers, plants, blooming flowers and a statue that gazes out onto the street. His backyard is fenced, but he's put windows in, so folks can look at the garden as they walk by. There are two roofs, and from ground level, you can see tiers of plants growing on every available surface, a small greenhouse is erected on the second roof, and I can see buckets of potatoes and a solar panel on the third. Upward's yard represents another growing trend — the urban farm — where a yard (or street median or vacant lot) is used for food production.

"I have dill growing in the yard, gooseberries, greens, and all kinds of things," Upward said. "The statue is named Bernie. He's our mascot. I found him broken to pieces, so he's been recycled."

Wally Upward's second roof is his main workspace, and where he grows things like catnip. (Andie Bulman)

The second roof and the adjacent room is where Upward does most of his work. "I have greens out here, this little greenhouse, and the room next to this roof is where I store the batteries for my solar panels. I run the back room on just solar energy. I found this windmill in the garbage, so I fixed that up and reused it."

Upward has about seven metres of grow lights inside the house, and he used those lights to start 3,000 seedlings.

"It's kind of a pastime that's turned into a full-time job. I'm retired, so this keeps me busy," he said.

"It's just satisfying to grow all of my salad greens, tomatoes. We make preserves, we make bread, and forage for mushrooms." He told me there is a cost to getting started, "but once you've spent that, you just save so much on groceries."

Wally Upward has something growing all over his St. John's yard. (Andie Bulman)

Upward has potatoes growing in buckets. Tomatoes, leeks, parsnips and other root vegetables are planted next to his solar panel on the top roof. "I love the feeling of going to one of the roofs and picking some arugula, dill, savory and making a little wrap," he said.

Upward loves the neighborhood. He does the landscaping for several of his neighbours and gives me tips on transplanting cucumbers. He watches the annual mummers' parade from the window, and told me about how he set up a PVC tube as a pandemic hack for Halloween last October, so he could shoot candies out onto the sidewalk.

"I think more yards like mine would be great. I know people love to look through the fence and see what I have going on, but it keeps you busy, so it's not for everyone," he said. "It's not my style, but there's something nice about tidy flower beds, too."

