This 7th grader says bullies gave her a concussion. Now her father wants answers

Aaron Feere, right, wants to know what the school plans to do about the bullying experienced by his daughter, Tatum. (Submitted by Aaron Feere)

A Grade 7 student in Happy Valley-Goose Bay says she was kicked, choked and given a concussion by other students last month — and her father says the school didn't notify him about it.

Tatum Feere told CBC News she was kicked in the head twice by one boy kicked her in the head twice at lunch, and was later choked by a different student.

"I was sitting with a group of friends at the back of the classroom, and we were chatting," she said. "And then one of the boys from the other end came up and booted me in the head twice," she said.

Her father, Aaron Feere, was upset to learn what happened when Tatum told him after she got home from school.

"She said, 'Dad, there's a couple incidences at school today. I was kicked in the head twice, and I was choked out not too soon after and I felt like I was gonna black out,'" he said.

He took her to the hospital, where, he said, he was told Tatum had suffered a concussion. He then filed a report with the RCMP.

Aaron said he met with the school after letting them know that he had filed the police report, but so far he's heard very little from the school about how they've addressed what happened.

"The disconnect of not getting the feedback … addressed by the school staff, to make it feel like your voice is gonna be heard and it's not going to be just brushed off, like ... it kind of feels at times like it's just been lip service," he said.

In an email to CBC, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District said the school has taken some action, but did not provide specifics.

"The district takes any report of bullying very seriously, and can confirm that the school has taken action to respond to the incident in question," says the statement

"The district is, however, mindful of its obligations under privacy legislation and cannot comment on the specifics of incidents involving students."

The district's statement says when an incident is reported, the school investigates and notifies students, families and others as necessary.

Father wants others to speak out

There's, I know, lots of kids in my class in school who are suffering because they're too scared to speak up. - Tatum Feere

Since posting about the incident on Facebook, Feere said, others have contacted him to tell him similar stories.

"This isn't the only incident," he said. "I know I'm glad that she's willing to speak up, but we're here doing this just so other kids know like, hey, it's OK to speak up and speak out."

He said the family of one of the boys has apologized to them.

Picking up the pieces

Tatum says she's still recovering, and has occasional dizziness and headaches.

After the incidents, Tatum went back to school for half-days for two weeks, and then went back full time after two weeks.

"I don't feel safe," she said. "I don't like people coming up, or being really close, because of the choking from behind when I was not aware."

She said she plans to see a counsellor and take judo lessons for self-defence. Since Jan. 30, another student tried to hurt her during lunch period, she said.

"He grabbed my wrist and tried to use his plastic knife, from his lunchbox, to cut me. It didn't cut me. It just left a red mark."

Luckily, she said, she has friends to help her get through difficult days at school.

"They will reassure me that things are gonna be OK. They'll tell me like, 'It's not likely for this to happen again. And if it is does we will have your back and we will stick up for you,'" she said.

She has advice for anyone else who faces bullying in their everyday lives.

"Don't let them put you down. Make sure you tell your story."

Not optimistic

But she isn't optimistic about the school taking any action.

"It doesn't seem like they're doing very much. There's, I know, lots of kids in my class in school who are suffering because they're too scared to speak up."

