On his 100th birthday, Stephen Thistle celebrates Mount Pearl, the city he helped establish

In the century he's been around, Stephen Thistle has seen a lot of things, but perhaps most impressively, he's thrilled with the growth of Mount Pearl.

Thistle is celebrating his 100th birthday Friday, and took time to reflect on his dedication to the city he helped establish.

"I was one of the persons that put Mount Pearl on the map. I'm part of that," said Thistle.

The city currently has a population of roughly 25,000.

When Thistle first moved to Mount Pearl, it was mostly unsettled farm land — and his was one of just eight families that lived there year-round in the early days.

That population growth has been amazing to watch over the years, Thistle said.

The Thistle family spent free time in the natural outdoors, which Mount Pearl had a lot of in its early days. These photographs were taken where Smallwood Arena once stood. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

"Oh, tremendous. Tremendous. I love it. I got a kick out of it," he said.

Thistle fits the definition of pioneer: he built his home on what is now Park Avenue, as well as helping build Mount Pearl's first two-room school and its first United Church on that same street.

"I love Mount Pearl and I had a hand in everything going on there," he joked.

Thistle came originally from Carbonear, where he lived until he was 10, before relocating to St. John's.

He would visit Mount Pearl by bicycle, heading to and from his brother's cabin at the time before finding a cottage for sale and buying it for himself. Thistle spent a few years in that cottage, he remembers, before building his own home.

"Park Avenue was a dirt road. I built a home on Park Avenue and lived in it for over 75 years," he told CBC's Here & Now.

He and his wife had eight children — helping to boost Mount Pearl's population early on, he says — but as the population grew, so did the needs of the newly-settled citizens.

Thistle helped build Mount Pearl's first church. First United Church still sits on Park Avenue today. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

"That's where I got into a bit of trouble. I was asked to join the school board, and that's where it begun," he said.

"I got myself up to my neck in the school board. Everything. I was young."

Thistle had worked as a carpenter for 17 years before taking a job with the Newfoundland Railway, where he worked for 30 more years, even serving as the vice-president of its union for two decades.

Leaving a mark

Thistle's fingerprints can be found all over Mount Pearl's first institutions. In 2018, the city honoured him by naming a park and playground after him.

"I just thought that was wonderful," he said of the gesture.

He still lives in Mount Pearl today, and said it's amazing to have watched the city change so much, while feeling partly responsible for what it has become.

In 2018 the City of Mount Pearl named a playground after Stephen Thistle in his honour. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

"I'm proud that I'm one of the ones to make Mount Pearl a city. I seen it grow into a city," he said.

"It's in my blood."

Thistle still lives in Mount Pearl, where last year he helped in a project to record the city's history, transcribed from audio tapes of his stories and the inclusion of personal photographs he kept through the years.

He's done so much for the city, he said, that there's no way to really measure everything.

"You'll never know all of what I've done for Mount Pearl," Thistle said.

"I love Mount Pearl ... I'm gonna stay there until I dies."

And when asked about what the secret is to living such a long and busy life, Thistle offered up only two words: "Goat's milk."

