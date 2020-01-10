On his 100th birthday, Stephen Thistle celebrates Mount Pearl, the city he helped establish
His was one of just 8 families living there in the early days; has watched population bloom to 25,000
In the century he's been around, Stephen Thistle has seen a lot of things, but perhaps most impressively, he's thrilled with the growth of Mount Pearl.
Thistle is celebrating his 100th birthday Friday, and took time to reflect on his dedication to the city he helped establish.
"I was one of the persons that put Mount Pearl on the map. I'm part of that," said Thistle.
The city currently has a population of roughly 25,000.
When Thistle first moved to Mount Pearl, it was mostly unsettled farm land — and his was one of just eight families that lived there year-round in the early days.
That population growth has been amazing to watch over the years, Thistle said.
"Oh, tremendous. Tremendous. I love it. I got a kick out of it," he said.
Thistle fits the definition of pioneer: he built his home on what is now Park Avenue, as well as helping build Mount Pearl's first two-room school and its first United Church on that same street.
I love Mount Pearl ... I'm gonna stay there until I dies.- Stephen Thistle
"I love Mount Pearl and I had a hand in everything going on there," he joked.
Thistle came originally from Carbonear, where he lived until he was 10, before relocating to St. John's.
He would visit Mount Pearl by bicycle, heading to and from his brother's cabin at the time before finding a cottage for sale and buying it for himself. Thistle spent a few years in that cottage, he remembers, before building his own home.
"Park Avenue was a dirt road. I built a home on Park Avenue and lived in it for over 75 years," he told CBC's Here & Now.
He and his wife had eight children — helping to boost Mount Pearl's population early on, he says — but as the population grew, so did the needs of the newly-settled citizens.
"That's where I got into a bit of trouble. I was asked to join the school board, and that's where it begun," he said.
"I got myself up to my neck in the school board. Everything. I was young."
Thistle had worked as a carpenter for 17 years before taking a job with the Newfoundland Railway, where he worked for 30 more years, even serving as the vice-president of its union for two decades.
Leaving a mark
Thistle's fingerprints can be found all over Mount Pearl's first institutions. In 2018, the city honoured him by naming a park and playground after him.
"I just thought that was wonderful," he said of the gesture.
He still lives in Mount Pearl today, and said it's amazing to have watched the city change so much, while feeling partly responsible for what it has become.
"I'm proud that I'm one of the ones to make Mount Pearl a city. I seen it grow into a city," he said.
"It's in my blood."
Thistle still lives in Mount Pearl, where last year he helped in a project to record the city's history, transcribed from audio tapes of his stories and the inclusion of personal photographs he kept through the years.
He's done so much for the city, he said, that there's no way to really measure everything.
"You'll never know all of what I've done for Mount Pearl," Thistle said.
"I love Mount Pearl ... I'm gonna stay there until I dies."
And when asked about what the secret is to living such a long and busy life, Thistle offered up only two words: "Goat's milk."
With files from Carolyn Stokes
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.